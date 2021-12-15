If you’re a Wes Anderson fan catching the French Dispatch at the JPT tonight or tomorrow, you might be happy to know that the popular travel Instagram account @AccidentallyWesAnderson is featuring scenes from Providence this week during its last trip of 2021.

Also, in collaboration with Graduate Hotels, the Chicago-based hotel group that owns the property formerly known as the Providence Biltmore, AWA is offering a giveaway for travel enthusiasts through 12/20/2021. You can enter your email address here for a chance to win $2,000 prizes including a weekend stay at a Graduate hotel in the U.S.



This is not AWA’s first shoutout to the Ocean State or Aquidneck Island, where the 2012 Moonrise Kingdom was filmed. The account has shared photography fitting its signature whimsical style from several Newport destinations like The Breakers, Newport Art Museum and Easton’s Beach. In 2020, the account featured a photo taken of the Portsmouth Abbey School.

Enter for a chance to win and get your tickets to see the French Dispatch at the JPT here.