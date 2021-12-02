The Nantucket Island Chamber of Commerce will host its 47th Annual Christmas Stroll Weekend this weekend Friday, December 3 through Sunday, December 5, 2021.
Don't Miss A Story From WUN
Sign up for our free daily newsletter and we'll keep you in the know of all that's happening, new, and to do out there.
23,000+ subscribers wake up every morning to our newsletter.
Christmas Stroll Weekend features a visit by Santa Claus, Santa’s Village Marketplace, live entertainment, craft shows, tours, local specials. and much more.
See a full schedule of Nantucket Island Chamber of Commerce sponsored events at https://www.nantucketchamber.org/stroll and in the program below.