The Nantucket Island Chamber of Commerce will host its 47th Annual Christmas Stroll Weekend this weekend Friday, December 3 through Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Christmas Stroll Weekend features a visit by Santa Claus, Santa’s Village Marketplace, live entertainment, craft shows, tours, local specials. and much more.

See a full schedule of Nantucket Island Chamber of Commerce sponsored events at https://www.nantucketchamber.org/stroll and in the program below.