Governor Dan McKee announced that 3,220 COVID-19 tests have just been made available at several state testing sites on New Year’s Day.

This announcement comes after the Governor’s directive this afternoon to keep several state testing sites open on the holiday to increase access for Rhode Islanders.



“Our whole of government COVID response team is focused on increasing access to testing, vaccination, and boosters for Rhode Islanders,” said Governor McKee. “In addition to this immediate increase in testing appointments at state sites, we will continue to work closely to support our municipal leaders in reactivating and expanding local testing and vaccination opportunities to meet their community’s needs.”



The 3,220 appointments are available across the following state sites:

Barrington Shopping Center 184 County Road, Barrington, RI 02806 (PCR tests)

Bristol Storefront 655 Metacom Avenue, Bristol, RI 02809 (rapid tests)

Chapel View Storefront 4000 Chapel View Boulevard, Cranston, RI 02920 (rapid tests)

Cranston Parkade 4000 Chapel View Boulevard, Cranston, RI 02920 (PCR only)

Newport Wharf 22 Brown and Howard Wharf Newport, RI 02840 (rapid tests)

St. Joseph Hospital 21 Peace Street, Providence, RI 02907 (rapid tests)

Warwick Shopping Plaza 545 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick, RI 02886 (PCR tests)

Rhode Islanders can book an appointment at portal.ri.gov.



Earlier today, Governor McKee also announced that the Rhode Island Convention Center will reopen for mass vaccination and continued testing during the week of January 10.