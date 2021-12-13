It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process. If you have any real estate questions or want more details on any of the properties below, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

Featured Listing Of The Week

16 Calvert St, Newport, RI

Listing presented by Rebecca King, Sotheby’s

Located between tree-lined Kay Street and the vibrant Broadway scene, this fresh, sophisticated property has been completely reinvented. The main level presents an open flow with a beautifully appointed gourmet kitchen featuring a marble infinity island, Bosch appliances, and a charming breakfast nook with built-in bench. Oversized windows illuminate the space beautifully, highlighting the engineered wide-plank, oak flooring and sleek glass light fixtures. Also on this level is a stylish full bath with glass-encased shower with dramatic charcoal tiled walls and gold fixtures — plus a convenient mudroom that you enter through the backdoor. The 2nd level features a sun-filled primary bedroom with an impressive en suite bath with floor-to-ceiling porcelain tiles, soaking tub, and doorless, walk-in, double-headed shower. Adjacent to the primary bath is space for a walk-in closet waiting for your personal touches. Also on the second level is a 3rd full bath with marble tiled, glass-encased shower and a dedicated laundry room. Up on the 3rd level are two generously sized “treetop” bedrooms. Parking for 2 cars and just the right-size outdoor space awaiting its new owner’s special touch. This elegant, inviting home was designed with style and functionality in mind. A short distance from shopping, cafes, and restaurants with the harbor and historic downtown Newport close by. Assessment and taxes based on pre-renovation value.

Newport

16 Calvert Street | $1,050,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

9 Underwood Court | $1,365,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm.

8 Harvard Street | $499,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

120 Swinburne Row | $500,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Middletown

16 Pocahontas Drive | $599,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 1:30 pm to 3 pm.

Portsmouth

79 Windward Drive | $449,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm and on Sunday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

93 Bristol Ferry Road | $349,900

Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

55 Bayside Avenue | $879,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

2538 East Main Road | $750,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm.

508 Turnpike Avenue | $469,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12 pm.

Jamestown

30 Standish Road | $1,099,000

Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

Tiverton

447 Stafford Road #D-6 | $219,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

18 King Road | $590,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm.

Little Compton

Nothing scheduled.