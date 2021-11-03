The Vermont 10 Miler returns to Stowe, Vermont on Sunday, November 7.

This circular countryside course offers ten miles of Vermont’s most beautiful roads and offers some great late Autumn vistas. The course starts and finishes at Mayo Farm, with the first seven miles on local roads before turning onto the Stowe Bike Path for the final 3 miles of pedestrian-only traffic, crossing the West Branch River and finally returning to Mayo Farm.

The race starts at 10:00 AM on Sunday for all runners.

Online registration closes at midnight on Wednesday, November 3.

A portion of each registration fee will be donated directly to the Stowe Land Trust, preserving Stowe’s most beautiful open spaces and promoting conservationism.

Event organizers are still looking for a few volunteers to help out with parking (7:30-10 AM Sunday) and at the finish line (10 AM- 1 PM Sunday) Are you interested? Send organizers a message or email Claire@graymattermarketing.com.

For more details and to register, visit www.vermont10miler.com.