UNCASVILLE, CT (November 3, 2021) – Multi-platinum, progressive Rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra(TSO) will bring its highly-anticipated Winter Tour back for 2021 to Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, November 28th.

In commemoration of the three-time platinum album’s anniversary, TSO will offer concert tickets for $25 for 25 hours only on Thursday, November 4th at 9:00am through Friday, November 5th at 10:00am.

Tickets are available via ticketmaster.com and the Mohegan Sun Box Office, subject to availability. 

This year’s long-awaited tour celebrates the 25th anniversary of the group’s landmark album, Christmas Eve and Other Stories, which launched the group to superstardom and spawned the bring-the-whole-family Rock holiday concert tradition that has played to more than 17 million fans nationwide.

Ken Abrams

Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams writes about music and more for What'sUpNewp, Providence Monthly, SO RI, and The Bay. He DJ's "The Kingston Coffeehouse" Tuesday nights, 6-9 PM on WRIU 90.3 FM.