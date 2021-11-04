The Blackstone River Theatre will present an evening of blues and jazz featuring Superchief Trio on Saturday, Nov. 6, 8:00 p.m., at Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, RI. Admission is $15.00 advance, $18.00 day of show. For reservations or information call Blackstone River Theatre at (401) 725-9272.

Having emerged from a subterranean honky-tonk venue in the East Bay, Superchief Trio has continued that tradition of good-time music and barrelhouse hijinks. The original lineup featured Keith Munslow on piano and vocals, Pam Murray on vocals and trombone, and drummer John Cote. Joining in 2008, Superchief Trio grew when they added guitarist Tom Ferraro, a staple in many RI bands including The High Rollers & Stormin’ Norman & The Hurricanes. Playing bass will be celebrated jazz bassist Joe Potenza.

Superchief Trio features a unique combination of two-fisted piano, red hot trombone, powerful vocals and frenzied percussion antics, all rolled up into one small package. Swing, New Orleans R&B, jump blues, Boogie-woogie – it’s all in there. The band finds itself careening down new musical highways and back roads, amassing an ever-expanding repertoire of tasty original songs and fun cover tunes.

Masks are required for all patrons and staff at Blackstone River Theatre. Patrons will also be asked to show their vaccination card or a photo of their vaccination card before entering. If a patron is not able to show proof of vaccination they will not be allowed to attend the performance.