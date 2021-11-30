As we head into the heart of winter, it’s never too early to start planning for summer concerts. By all indications, the summer of 2022 will be a busy concert season, with artists eager to perform post-pandemic.

Today, two legendary acts, Chicago and Brian Wilson announced a summer tour beginning June 7th in Phoenix, AZ with a stop at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA planned for July 10th.

Chicago continues to tour after 50 years of performing, playing songs from their vast catalog. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.

Wilson, the creative genius behind the Beach Boys, is the focus of a new documentary “Long Promised Road,” out on pay-per-view now. He also released “At My Piano” this year, a recording of solo piano tunes with no vocals. He’s touring with longtime partners Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin.

Ticket information was posted today on social media:

Chicago & Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin are co-headlining a 25-city tour across the US beginning June 7th through July 26th! Chicago Fan Club and VIP pre-sale starts December 1st at 10am – Public tickets on sale December 3rd at 10am (all times are local to the venue)!

Xfinity Center ticket information is available here.