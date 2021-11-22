Aquidneck Community Table is holding a special pre-Thanksgiving farmers market this Wednesday from 2 PM -5 PM at their new winter home, Stoneacre Garden in downtown Newport, where market stalls will be brimming with fresh and local ingredients from regional farmers and food vendors for the upcoming Thanksgiving feasts.
The selection of foods and artisanal wares at the market will include fresh fruits and vegetables, coffee, meat, fish, eggs, baked goods, prepared foods, and gift items. A full list of vendors can be found at aquidneckcommunitytable.org.
The new market location is centrally located in downtown Newport at 151 Swinburne Row, adjacent to the Brick Market Place, and easy to reach on foot or by bike. Parking is available at meters along Thames Street, in the Mary Street parking lot, just a block away, and the nearby Visitor Center on America’s Cup.
More from What’s Up Newp
- Community rallies behind Philip Landers, a beloved local artist and coach, as he fights spinal cancer
- What Sold: 37 Newport County real estate sales, transactions
- Casual and Connected: Live dance and music performance coming to Jamestown Arts Center
- New York Yacht Club, Royal Bermuda Yacht Club, and Cruising Club of America join forces to create Bermuda Short-Handed Return
- Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County selects 2021 Artist Award winners
- Special pre-Thanksgiving Farmers Market to be held on Wednesday at Stoneacre Garden
- Common Fence Music to present multi-instrumentalist Hubby Jenkins Saturday, December 4th
- What’s Up This Week: Illuminated Boat Parade, Newport Nutcracker, A Rough Point Holiday, and more
- Concert Photos: Ripe rocks two night stand at The Met (Friday, November 19)
- Upcoming adult programs at Tiverton Public Library include movie night, book club, and living literature