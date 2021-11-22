Aquidneck Community Table is holding a special pre-Thanksgiving farmers market this Wednesday from 2 PM -5 PM at their new winter home, Stoneacre Garden in downtown Newport, where market stalls will be brimming with fresh and local ingredients from regional farmers and food vendors for the upcoming Thanksgiving feasts.

The selection of foods and artisanal wares at the market will include fresh fruits and vegetables, coffee, meat, fish, eggs, baked goods, prepared foods, and gift items. A full list of vendors can be found at aquidneckcommunitytable.org.

The new market location is centrally located in downtown Newport at 151 Swinburne Row, adjacent to the Brick Market Place, and easy to reach on foot or by bike. Parking is available at meters along Thames Street, in the Mary Street parking lot, just a block away, and the nearby Visitor Center on America’s Cup.