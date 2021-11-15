Patricia A. Gall, 75, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on November 13, 2021 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Donald C. Gall.

Patricia was born in Norwich, CT to the late Francis and Ann (Janis) Jutkiewicz. She was raised in Montville, CT and soon found a job working for the local Chamber of Commerce. She married Donald Gall and began the life of a military wife, and lived in many interesting places, including Cuba and Panama. During their assignment to Panama, they adopted a young girl, and they became a military family. Returning to New England, Patricia became an active part of her daughter’s school life, and a longtime member of the Portsmouth Garden Club. Her career continued with positions at Edgehill Newport, Community Counseling of Bristol County, and then many years with the People’s Credit Union in Middletown. In her free time, she enjoyed painting and took several painting classes over the years, but she loved the adventure of travel, and explored the world again with her daughter.

Patricia is survived by her daughter Donna Gall of Quincy, MA, and a brother Paul Jutkiewicz of Westerly, RI, nieces Paula Jutkiewicz, Julie Chan, and Laurie Herpok, and her granddog Hogan.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Connors Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Newport Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation at 249 Roosevelt Avenue, Suit 201, Pawtucket, RI 02860.

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com