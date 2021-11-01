It is with great sadness that the family of Lisa Marie Jacome announce her passing on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Her gentle heart, kindness, generosity, patience, and beautiful spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
Lisa was born in Newport on August 2, 1961. She is the beloved daughter of Pauline Siebens and the late Frank Jacome.
In addition to her mother, Lisa is survived by her sister Marcie Lynch (Bill); nephews, Nathaniel Lynch (Caitlin), Bill Lynch (Erin), James Lynch (Bailey); and five great nieces and nephews.
Lisa graduated from Rogers High School, Bristol Community College, and Providence College. She was employed by Fleet and Family Support Service, Naval Station Newport. Her two great passions were travel and her violin, the sound of which will remain in the hearts of all she loved.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lisa’s memory can be made to the Three Angels Fund, PO Box 4003, Middletown, RI 02842.
