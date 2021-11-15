James Joseph “Jim” O’Leary Jr., 89, of Newport, RI, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021, in Newport.

Jim was born in Newport to James O’Leary and Francis (Donovan) O’Leary on September 23, 1932. He attended Newport schools and graduated high school in 1950 and served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War from 1950-1953. He then worked as a mail distributor for Naval War College until his retirement. He enjoyed swimming, fishing, and bowling. Jim loved going to the beach and was passionate about photography, he always had a camera with him and enjoyed taking family pictures.

Jim is survived by his sister Marie Woehrle of Norwood, N.J., four nieces, Kathleen, Marie, Anne, and Lynne, and one nephew Charles, and many grand and great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Francis and a nephew James.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, November 17 from 5:00-7:00 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, November 18 at 10:00 am, St. Joseph’s Church, corner of Broadway & Mann Avenue, Newport. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org, Veterans of Foreign Wars, www.heroes.vfw.org, or to the American Legion, www.mylegion.org.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to John Clark Nursing Home and Newport Hospital ICU/Hospice Care.