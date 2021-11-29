Gregory Mare, age 67, of Derry, New Hampshire, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on November 21, 2021. Greg was born in Newport, RI to the late Manuel R and Josephine Marie (Fichera) Mare. Greg was a graduate of Jesus Savior School in Newport, RI, Middletown High School in Middletown, RI and attended Roger Williams College in RI prior to his electrician career in RI. In his youth Greg played baseball and enjoyed recreational boating on Aquidneck Island. He enjoyed spending summers with family on New Hampshire lakes and Big Island Pond where his passion for boating began. Greg later moved to New Hampshire and was a self- employed electrician until his sudden passing.

Greg was recognized throughout the lake community as a very kind and generous person who used his mechanical and electrical skills to help friends and neighbors with various projects. He was known for presenting annual Fourth of July fireworks displays on the lake that were enjoyed by many, including Greg’s mother Marie, neighbors’ families and MA friends. He loved spending time on the lake with friends and was an avid car historian throughout his life. He enjoyed home projects, football and other winter sports. Greg was deeply loved by his family and friends and will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Gregory is survived by his sister Regina of Middletown, RI and his nieces and nephews Alison, Andrew, and Daniel Griffith and cousins in RI and MA.

Gregory is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel R and Josephine Marie Mare, his godparents and several aunts and uncles.

A celebration of Greg’s life will be held on the lake in his honor during July 2022.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, December 1st from 4pm – 7pm at the Carrier Funeral Home, Windham, NH. Additional information at www.carrierfuneralhome.com.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Rd, Middletown, RI. Burial will follow at St. Columba’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation www.wish.org or to a children’s charity of your choice.

