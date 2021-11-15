Charles C. Morgan, 91, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Charles was born on May 22, 1930, in New York City, NY to the late John and Annie (McLaughlin) Morgan. He was the husband of the late Bridget P. (Flynn) Morgan for the past 65 years.

Charlie was raised in Ireland and returned to New York in 1948. He enlisted in the Navy achieving the rank of Master Chief. His career highlight was becoming Command Master Chief Petty Officer of the USS Independence in 1976. After retiring from the Navy, he worked for Roger Williams College in facilities management. He began his third career in 1996 working for the Newport Art Museum and The Newport Historical Society. His last retirement was in 2015 in order to care for his wife.

Charlie met and married his beloved Bea in 1956. They traveled the US and to Europe together at various US Naval Stations. In 1968, they settled in Newport, RI. He was an amazing father, husband and friend who was kind and caring, providing for family and friends in so many ways.

He is survived by his children: Monica Morgan of NY, Karen Morgan of VA, John Morgan and his wife Allison of NJ, Maureen Wu and her husband Wen-Ching of RI and Charles Morgan of NJ. He leaves 8 grandchildren, John Lynch, Mollie Morgan, Rachel Morgan, Lauren Morgan, Morgan McKenney, Leah McKenney, Gabriel Wu, and Sebastian Wu.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, November 16 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 17 at 10:00 am at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St. #306, Providence, RI 02906, or by visiting www.alz.org/ri