Beulah Ann (Souza) Pettey, 85, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on November 8,2021 at Village House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Newport, RI after a long courageous battle with lung cancer and dementia.

Beulah was born, October 6, 1936, in Portsmouth RI to Ernest and Annie (Gomes) Borden. She grew up in Portsmouth RI and was a graduate of Rogers High School.

Beulah is survived by her children; Patricia Alsheimer and her husband William, of Portsmouth, RI, John Souza III and his wife Lisa, of Portsmouth, RI, Lisa Brown and her husband Glenn, of Exeter, RI, Susan Rodrigues and her husband Thomas, of Portsmouth, RI. She is also survived by her siblings, Ernest Borden, of Attleboro, MA, Edward Borden, of Portsmouth, RI, and her grandchildren; Lily Rodrigues, T.J. Rodrigues, Ryan Souza, Lauren Souza, Justin Collins, Nathan Neves, and Great-Grandchildren; Jaxson Souza, Parker Souza, Paislee Souza.

Beulah is preceded in death by her sisters Barbara Robbins and Dorothy Milton.

A lifelong Yankees fan, she also loved watching her children and grandchildren play baseball, football & motocross racing. She loved her family and friends as well as country music and dancing.

On behalf of the family, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to Village House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for the wonderful care given to our mother. And a special Thank You to Carolyn and Jane at Hope Hospice for their kindness and compassion.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the charity of your choice.

A private Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 12:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home.

Burial will be private.

