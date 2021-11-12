Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.

Current Job Opportunities

  1. Advance America – Customer Service Representative (Full-time)
  2. Advance Auto Parts – General Manager in Training
  3. Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate
  4. Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital
  5. Atlantic Grille – PM Host/ Hostess
  6. Away Recovery Care – LPN Care Coordinator (Substance Use Disorder)
  7. Balfour Beatty Investments – Resident Specialist
  8. Banana Republic – Seasonal Sales Associate
  9. BankNewport – Marketing Analyst
  10. Barnes & Noble – Bookseller – Temporary
  11. Bendett & McHugh – Paralegal
  12. Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assitant/Line or Prep Cook
  13. Burger King – Burger King Team Member up to $15/hr! Leadership positions up to $20/hr
  14. Buskers – Wait Staff/Hostess
  15. Cargill – General Production – Full Time
  16. Castle Hill Inn – HOUSEKEEPING HOUSEMAN @ CASTLE HILL INN
  17. CCMI – Merchandiser Wanted- One Time Quick Assignment-Middletown
  18. CDW – Field System Administrator Navy SMIT – Newport, RI
  19. Child & Family – Clinical Supervisor- Family Care Community Partnerships
  20. Chili’s – Host – Now Hiring
  21. Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bussers, dishwashers, servers, bar staff/ kitchen staff, shuckers. Assistant General Manager  Please apply in person.
  22. Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
  23. Custom Computer Specialists – Technician Level III
  24. EBCAP – Teacher Assistant Floats, Head Start (EBCAP0544)
  25. Embrace Home Loans – Customer Service Representative
  26. Eye Care for Rhode Island – Ophthalmic Assistant
  27. Famous Footwear – Assistant Manager – Famous Footwear
  28. Franklin & Company – Bookkeeper/Accounting
  29. Furry Fellas Pet Service – Newport RI Pet Care Specialist
  30. Genesis Healthcare – Receptionist (Casual/Per Diem)
  31. Gurney’s – Wedding and Social Events Manager
  32. HCI – Logistics Analyst I
  33. Hurricane Consulting – Logistics Analyst I
  34. James L. Maher Center – Driver
  35. Johnnys Full Service Station – Gas Station Attendant/Cashier/ Tire Repair Technician
  36. JP Morgan Chase Bank – Full Time-Associate Banker (Market Expansion-New Build)Middletown E Main RD Branch, Middletown, RI
  37. Kiel James Patrick – Organizational Manager
  38. Leidos – Warehouse Specialist
  39. Lifespan – Registered Nurse
  40. Looking Upwards – Direct Support Professional, Lead Home Based Therapeutic Support Staff, Job Coach – Transition, PASS, and more
  41. Marvel & Associates – Associate
  42. McLaughlin Research Group – FINANCIAL ANALYST – RC3
  43. Mikel – DIRECTOR, ADVANCED DEVELOPMENT
  44. Nanny & Butler – Live-Out Nanny – Jamestown, RI
  45. Netsimco – Jr. Telecom Technician
  46. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Housekeeping Manager (Newport, RI)
  47. Newport County Community Health – Medical Assistant
  48. Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Part Time Regional School Social Worker
  49. Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling – Brewer / Cellar Person
  50. Newport Hotel Group –Call Center – Hotel Reservations – Starting At $18.00
  51. Newport Public Schools – Coaching- Thompson Middle School Winter Sports
  52. Ninety Nine Restaurant – Culinary Team – Interviews 11/16
  53. Orange Cab – Taxi Driver
  54. Pasta Beach – Hostess and Severs
  55. Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
  56. Phoenix Property Management – Resident Services Coordinator
  57. Planet Fitness – Fitness Trainer
  58. Point Wine & Spirits – Retail Salesperson
  59. Quality Inn & Suites – Breakfast Attendant
  60. Riverside Health System – Call Center Office Assistant
  61. Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide – Middletown
  62. SAIC – Platform Defense Systems Integration Subcontracts Principal
  63. Sally Beauty – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
  64. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  65. SIG Insurance Agencies – Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
  66. Skechers – Retail Sales Associate
  67. Sodexo – Grocery Deli Team Member
  68. Southcoast Health System – Medical Assistant
  69. Staples Stores – Retail Sales Associate
  70. Starbucks – Barista
  71. Superior Comfort – Sheet Metal Fabricator
  72. Susse Chalet – Housekeeper ***$500 Sign On Bonus /Housekeeper ***$500 mag-sign in sa Bon
  73. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Driver
  74. The Coggeshall Club – Assistant Infant Teacher
  75. The Home Depot – Cashier
  76. The Mooring – BARTENDER @ THE MOORING 
  77. The UPS Store – Part-Time Center Associate, Full-Time Center Associate
  78. The Vanderbilt – Food and Beverage Supervisor
  79. TJ Maxx – Retail Associate Now Hiring Part-Time
  80. Towne Park – Valet Parking Attendant – Downtown Boston
  81. U-Haul – Customer Service Representative
  82. US Coast Guard Community Service Command – Sports Specialist (Assistant Football Coach) Full Time 4132
  83. US Commander, Navy Installations – Administrative Support Assistant (AO)
  84. USPS – CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT
  85. Watershed Security – Lead Systems Analyst
  86. Wimco Villas – Front End Web Developer
  87. Wyndham Destinations – Wyndham Destinations

Ryan Belmore has been the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp since 2012. He also currently works for Mountain News, where he serves as Senior Editor - North America for OnTheSnow. He previously worked for the New England Patriots and American Cancer Society. He currently serves as Vice President of Fort Adams Trust and is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and North American Snowsports Journalists Association (NASJA).