Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.
Current Job Opportunities
- Advance America – Customer Service Representative (Full-time)
- Advance Auto Parts – General Manager in Training
- Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate
- Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital
- Atlantic Grille – PM Host/ Hostess
- Away Recovery Care – LPN Care Coordinator (Substance Use Disorder)
- Balfour Beatty Investments – Resident Specialist
- Banana Republic – Seasonal Sales Associate
- BankNewport – Marketing Analyst
- Barnes & Noble – Bookseller – Temporary
- Bendett & McHugh – Paralegal
- Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assitant/Line or Prep Cook
- Burger King – Burger King Team Member up to $15/hr! Leadership positions up to $20/hr
- Buskers – Wait Staff/Hostess
- Cargill – General Production – Full Time
- Castle Hill Inn – HOUSEKEEPING HOUSEMAN @ CASTLE HILL INN
- CCMI – Merchandiser Wanted- One Time Quick Assignment-Middletown
- CDW – Field System Administrator Navy SMIT – Newport, RI
- Child & Family – Clinical Supervisor- Family Care Community Partnerships
- Chili’s – Host – Now Hiring
- Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bussers, dishwashers, servers, bar staff/ kitchen staff, shuckers. Assistant General Manager Please apply in person.
- Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
- Custom Computer Specialists – Technician Level III
- EBCAP – Teacher Assistant Floats, Head Start (EBCAP0544)
- Embrace Home Loans – Customer Service Representative
- Eye Care for Rhode Island – Ophthalmic Assistant
- Famous Footwear – Assistant Manager – Famous Footwear
- Franklin & Company – Bookkeeper/Accounting
- Furry Fellas Pet Service – Newport RI Pet Care Specialist
- Genesis Healthcare – Receptionist (Casual/Per Diem)
- Gurney’s – Wedding and Social Events Manager
- HCI – Logistics Analyst I
- Hurricane Consulting – Logistics Analyst I
- James L. Maher Center – Driver
- Johnnys Full Service Station – Gas Station Attendant/Cashier/ Tire Repair Technician
- JP Morgan Chase Bank – Full Time-Associate Banker (Market Expansion-New Build)Middletown E Main RD Branch, Middletown, RI
- Kiel James Patrick – Organizational Manager
- Leidos – Warehouse Specialist
- Lifespan – Registered Nurse
- Looking Upwards – Direct Support Professional, Lead Home Based Therapeutic Support Staff, Job Coach – Transition, PASS, and more
- Marvel & Associates – Associate
- McLaughlin Research Group – FINANCIAL ANALYST – RC3
- Mikel – DIRECTOR, ADVANCED DEVELOPMENT
- Nanny & Butler – Live-Out Nanny – Jamestown, RI
- Netsimco – Jr. Telecom Technician
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Housekeeping Manager (Newport, RI)
- Newport County Community Health – Medical Assistant
- Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Part Time Regional School Social Worker
- Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling – Brewer / Cellar Person
- Newport Hotel Group –Call Center – Hotel Reservations – Starting At $18.00
- Newport Public Schools – Coaching- Thompson Middle School Winter Sports
- Ninety Nine Restaurant – Culinary Team – Interviews 11/16
- Orange Cab – Taxi Driver
- Pasta Beach – Hostess and Severs
- Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
- Phoenix Property Management – Resident Services Coordinator
- Planet Fitness – Fitness Trainer
- Point Wine & Spirits – Retail Salesperson
- Quality Inn & Suites – Breakfast Attendant
- Riverside Health System – Call Center Office Assistant
- Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide – Middletown
- SAIC – Platform Defense Systems Integration Subcontracts Principal
- Sally Beauty – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- SIG Insurance Agencies – Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
- Skechers – Retail Sales Associate
- Sodexo – Grocery Deli Team Member
- Southcoast Health System – Medical Assistant
- Staples Stores – Retail Sales Associate
- Starbucks – Barista
- Superior Comfort – Sheet Metal Fabricator
- Susse Chalet – Housekeeper ***$500 Sign On Bonus /Housekeeper ***$500 mag-sign in sa Bon
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Driver
- The Coggeshall Club – Assistant Infant Teacher
- The Home Depot – Cashier
- The Mooring – BARTENDER @ THE MOORING
- The UPS Store – Part-Time Center Associate, Full-Time Center Associate
- The Vanderbilt – Food and Beverage Supervisor
- TJ Maxx – Retail Associate Now Hiring Part-Time
- Towne Park – Valet Parking Attendant – Downtown Boston
- U-Haul – Customer Service Representative
- US Coast Guard Community Service Command – Sports Specialist (Assistant Football Coach) Full Time 4132
- US Commander, Navy Installations – Administrative Support Assistant (AO)
- USPS – CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT
- Watershed Security – Lead Systems Analyst
- Wimco Villas – Front End Web Developer
- Wyndham Destinations – Wyndham Destinations
