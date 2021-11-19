Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.

Current Job Opportunities

  1. 22 Bowen’s – RESTAURANT MANAGER/WINE DIRECTOR
  2. 4M Building Solutions – Luxury Travel Company needs SABRE Air Agent
  3. A. Duie Pyle – Dedicated Shuttle Driver – $2500 Sign On Bonus
  4. Aldi – Full-Time Store Associate
  5. Alliance Detective & Security Service – Part-time Seasonal Security Guard 
  6. Applebee’s – Server
  7. Aquidneck Pediatrics – Per Diem Phone Triage Nurse
  8. BankNewport – Universal Bankers-Aquidneck Island
  9. Bar Cino – SOUS CHEF
  10. BPM – Rule of Law Program Coordinator
  11. Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assitant/Line or Prep Cook
  12. Castle Hill Inn & The Bohlin – SALES & EVENT MANAGER
  13. Child & Family – Maintenance Coordinator
  14. Chipotle – Crew Member
  15. Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bussers, dishwashers, servers, bar staff/ kitchen staff, shuckers. Assistant General Manager  Please apply in person.
  16. Claris Vision – Ophthalmic Technician, Medical Assistant
  17. Codac Behavorial Health – Addiction Counselors
  18. Crisis24 – Protector
  19. Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
  20. DE Foods – KFC Team Member
  21. DISH – Field In-Home Solutions Technician
  22. Dollar Tree – OPERATIONS ASSISTANT MANAGER
  23. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center – Substitute Teacher
  24. Fairstead – Property Receptionist
  25. Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
  26. Follett Corporation – Seasonal Retail Associate – Salve Regina Bookstore Z537
  27. Genesis Healthcare – Paid Nurse Aide Training (Casual/Per Diem)
  28. Genesis Rehab Services – Speech Pathologist.
  29. Gurney’s – Assistant Front Office Manager
  30. Hallmark – Retail Merchandiser
  31. HCI – Logistics Analyst I
  32. HFM Realty – Real Estate Agent
  33. Heatherwood Rehab – Resident Care Coordinator Assistant
  34. Home Care Assistance of Rhode Island – Office Receptionist in Jamestown RI
  35. Humana – TRICARE Community Liaison 1
  36. Indus Technology – Administrative Assistant
  37. International Tennis Hall Of Fame – Collections Manager – Full Time
  38. Jamestown Housing Authority – Housing Program Operations Manager
  39. Lafrance Hospitality – Overnight Front Desk Agent Night Auditor
  40. Langway Auto Group – Parts Delivery Driver
  41. Legation – Wireless Customer Service Representative
  42. Leidos – Warehouse Specialist
  43. Lifespan – Case Manager
  44. Looking Upwards – Direct Support Professional, Lead Home Based Therapeutic Support Staff, Job Coach – Transition, PASS, and more
  45. Marriott International – Host/Food Runner
  46. Marvel & Associates – Associate
  47. McLaughlin Research Corp – LIBRARIAN-RC
  48. Middletown Family Dental – Dental Assistant
  49. Middletown Public Schools – Accounting Technician
  50. Mikel – IT SPECIALIST II
  51. Naval Undersea Warfare Center – Financial Management Analyst (Admin/Tech Specialist, NT-501-2/3)
  52. Newport Beach Hotle & Suites –Hotel Housekeeping Manager (Newport, RI)
  53. Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Anticipated: Teacher Assistant Forest Avenue School
  54. Newport Dine Out – Igloo Building
  55. Newport Hotel Group – Call Center – Hotel Reservations – Starting At $18.00
  56. Newport Mental Health – Substance Use Specialist
  57. Newport Vineyards – Landscaper / Farmer
  58. Old Navy – Retail Supervisor, Product Operations
  59. On Time Staffing – General Labor
  60. Our Table – Line Cooks, Prep cooks & dishwashers
  61. Pasta Beach is Looking for Dishwashers 
  62. Petco – Dog Trainer – Apprentice
  63. Phoenix Property Management – Maintenance
  64. Pcerne Real Estate Group – Custodial/Cleaner
  65. Pleasant Surprise – Retail merchandising/sales associate
  66. PURVIS Systems – Media Specialist EW
  67. Qlik – IT Security Auditor Analysis
  68. Reagan Marine Construction – Dock Builder / Craft Worker
  69. Research and Devlopment Solutions – Electronic Warfare (EW) Engineering Technician
  70. Rochelle’s Boutiques – Key Holder/Sales Associate
  71. Riverhead Building Supply – Yardman
  72. Rumford Pet Express – Sales Associate
  73. Safe Harbor Marinas – 100T Travel Lift Operator
  74. Saltzman’s Watches –  Part Time Sales Associate
  75. Salve Regina University – Teaching Post Doctoral Lab Associate – Salve Regina University
  76. Seasons Corner Market – Assistant Manager
  77. Securitas – Security Officer
  78. Sephora – Beauty Advisor
  79. Serco North America – UUV Information Assurance Specialist
  80. SERVPRO – Priority Responder (Fire Chaser)
  81. Shaner Operating Corp – Satellite Guest Room Attendant!
  82. St. Georges School – Tech Support Specialist
  83. Starbucks – Barista/Cashier – 100% College Tuition Coverage Benefit
  84. Subway – Subway Sandwich Artist®
  85. Surv – Local Worker: Odd-Jobber, Laborer
  86. Susse Chalet – Night Auditor/Front Desk Agent ***$500 Sign On Bonus
  87. St. Clare Newport – Director of Dining Services
  88. Team Trivia New England – Trivia Host
  89. The Home Depot – Lot Associate
  90. The Navy Exchange – Seasonal Sales Associate
  91. The Newport Experience – Banquets Staff – The Newport Experience, OceanCliff
  92. The Reef – Server
  93. The Simon Companies – Assistant Property Manager | The Admiralty
  94. TJ Maxx – Retail Associate Now Hiring Temporary Part-time
  95. Town of Middletown – Library Page
  96. Towne Park – Valet Runner $17 to $19/hr Potential (Tip Based) – All Shifts Available
  97. US Ghost Adventures –Freelance Night Photographer (Newport, RI)
  98. USPS – CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT
  99. Verge Mobile – T-Mobile Retail Sales Associate – RI W Main
  100. Wickford Appliance – Appliance Sales Associate
  101. Wimco Villas – Luxury Travel Company needs SABRE Air Agent
  102. Wyndham Destinations – Housekeeping Supervisor- Long Wharf
  103. Youth Advocate Programs – Youth Advocate

More from What’s Up Newp

Ryan Belmore has been the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp since 2012. He also currently works for Mountain News, where he serves as Senior Editor - North America for OnTheSnow. He previously worked for the New England Patriots and American Cancer Society. He currently serves as Vice President of Fort Adams Trust and is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and North American Snowsports Journalists Association (NASJA).