Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Current Job Opportunities
- 22 Bowen’s – RESTAURANT MANAGER/WINE DIRECTOR
- 4M Building Solutions – Luxury Travel Company needs SABRE Air Agent
- A. Duie Pyle – Dedicated Shuttle Driver – $2500 Sign On Bonus
- Aldi – Full-Time Store Associate
- Alliance Detective & Security Service – Part-time Seasonal Security Guard
- Applebee’s – Server
- Aquidneck Pediatrics – Per Diem Phone Triage Nurse
- BankNewport – Universal Bankers-Aquidneck Island
- Bar Cino – SOUS CHEF
- BPM – Rule of Law Program Coordinator
- Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assitant/Line or Prep Cook
- Castle Hill Inn & The Bohlin – SALES & EVENT MANAGER
- Child & Family – Maintenance Coordinator
- Chipotle – Crew Member
- Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bussers, dishwashers, servers, bar staff/ kitchen staff, shuckers. Assistant General Manager Please apply in person.
- Claris Vision – Ophthalmic Technician, Medical Assistant
- Codac Behavorial Health – Addiction Counselors
- Crisis24 – Protector
- Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
- DE Foods – KFC Team Member
- DISH – Field In-Home Solutions Technician
- Dollar Tree – OPERATIONS ASSISTANT MANAGER
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center – Substitute Teacher
- Fairstead – Property Receptionist
- Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
- Follett Corporation – Seasonal Retail Associate – Salve Regina Bookstore Z537
- Genesis Healthcare – Paid Nurse Aide Training (Casual/Per Diem)
- Genesis Rehab Services – Speech Pathologist.
- Gurney’s – Assistant Front Office Manager
- Hallmark – Retail Merchandiser
- HCI – Logistics Analyst I
- HFM Realty – Real Estate Agent
- Heatherwood Rehab – Resident Care Coordinator Assistant
- Home Care Assistance of Rhode Island – Office Receptionist in Jamestown RI
- Humana – TRICARE Community Liaison 1
- Indus Technology – Administrative Assistant
- International Tennis Hall Of Fame – Collections Manager – Full Time
- Jamestown Housing Authority – Housing Program Operations Manager
- Lafrance Hospitality – Overnight Front Desk Agent Night Auditor
- Langway Auto Group – Parts Delivery Driver
- Legation – Wireless Customer Service Representative
- Leidos – Warehouse Specialist
- Lifespan – Case Manager
- Looking Upwards – Direct Support Professional, Lead Home Based Therapeutic Support Staff, Job Coach – Transition, PASS, and more
- Marriott International – Host/Food Runner
- Marvel & Associates – Associate
- McLaughlin Research Corp – LIBRARIAN-RC
- Middletown Family Dental – Dental Assistant
- Middletown Public Schools – Accounting Technician
- Mikel – IT SPECIALIST II
- Naval Undersea Warfare Center – Financial Management Analyst (Admin/Tech Specialist, NT-501-2/3)
- Newport Beach Hotle & Suites –Hotel Housekeeping Manager (Newport, RI)
- Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Anticipated: Teacher Assistant Forest Avenue School
- Newport Dine Out – Igloo Building
- Newport Hotel Group – Call Center – Hotel Reservations – Starting At $18.00
- Newport Mental Health – Substance Use Specialist
- Newport Vineyards – Landscaper / Farmer
- Old Navy – Retail Supervisor, Product Operations
- On Time Staffing – General Labor
- Our Table – Line Cooks, Prep cooks & dishwashers
- Pasta Beach is Looking for Dishwashers
- Petco – Dog Trainer – Apprentice
- Phoenix Property Management – Maintenance
- Pcerne Real Estate Group – Custodial/Cleaner
- Pleasant Surprise – Retail merchandising/sales associate
- PURVIS Systems – Media Specialist EW
- Qlik – IT Security Auditor Analysis
- Reagan Marine Construction – Dock Builder / Craft Worker
- Research and Devlopment Solutions – Electronic Warfare (EW) Engineering Technician
- Rochelle’s Boutiques – Key Holder/Sales Associate
- Riverhead Building Supply – Yardman
- Rumford Pet Express – Sales Associate
- Safe Harbor Marinas – 100T Travel Lift Operator
- Saltzman’s Watches – Part Time Sales Associate
- Salve Regina University – Teaching Post Doctoral Lab Associate – Salve Regina University
- Seasons Corner Market – Assistant Manager
- Securitas – Security Officer
- Sephora – Beauty Advisor
- Serco North America – UUV Information Assurance Specialist
- SERVPRO – Priority Responder (Fire Chaser)
- Shaner Operating Corp – Satellite Guest Room Attendant!
- St. Georges School – Tech Support Specialist
- Starbucks – Barista/Cashier – 100% College Tuition Coverage Benefit
- Subway – Subway Sandwich Artist®
- Surv – Local Worker: Odd-Jobber, Laborer
- Susse Chalet – Night Auditor/Front Desk Agent ***$500 Sign On Bonus
- St. Clare Newport – Director of Dining Services
- Team Trivia New England – Trivia Host
- The Home Depot – Lot Associate
- The Navy Exchange – Seasonal Sales Associate
- The Newport Experience – Banquets Staff – The Newport Experience, OceanCliff
- The Reef – Server
- The Simon Companies – Assistant Property Manager | The Admiralty
- TJ Maxx – Retail Associate Now Hiring Temporary Part-time
- Town of Middletown – Library Page
- Towne Park – Valet Runner $17 to $19/hr Potential (Tip Based) – All Shifts Available
- US Ghost Adventures –Freelance Night Photographer (Newport, RI)
- USPS – CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT
- Verge Mobile – T-Mobile Retail Sales Associate – RI W Main
- Wickford Appliance – Appliance Sales Associate
- Wimco Villas – Luxury Travel Company needs SABRE Air Agent
- Wyndham Destinations – Housekeeping Supervisor- Long Wharf
- Youth Advocate Programs – Youth Advocate
