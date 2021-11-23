This Thanksgiving Eve, local hip-hop artist Camden Murphy will be performing his last Newport show this year. This will be the first large-scale show in Newport for Camden since his hit song “Spilled Paint” hit one million streams on Spotify.

That exposure has propelled his career and there are big plans in the work for 2022. “I can’t even express my gratitude for this past year and I can’t wait to share what’s to come in the year ahead,” said Murphy.

The show is co-hosted with Spiffy Entertainment will take place at The Top of Pelham. Located in the heart of downtown Newport on the third floor of One Pelham East, it is a perfect venue to host a show like this with plenty of room for a lively crowd and floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook Newport Harbor. Camden will have support from his DJ iiiPower and Drea.Be, who is known for her incredible vocals on songs like ‘Spilled Paint’ and ‘Good Waves.’



Opening for big-name acts like Badfish, KRS One, Cousin Stizz, and many others, Murphy has made his mark on the local music scene through his upbeat, melodic style that is unequivocally unique. Living by the mantra, “good vibes, good times, good people,” it’s hard not to gravitate towards Murphy’s positive demeanor and energy on stage. This show will sell out and is the place to be this Thanksgiving Eve in Newport!



Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.



