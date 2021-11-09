On Wednesday, November 10 at 5:30 pm, Lucy’s Hearth will be holding the 10th annual Fall For Lucy’s Hearth. While the event is typically held at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, the uncertainties of COVID-19 require that they go virtual this year.

“Lucy’s Hearth in Middletown is one of only 4 homeless shelters in the state that accepts children, allowing the families who stay with us to remain intact while they stay safe and search for permanent housing,” board chair Mark Gorman said.

“The dire lack of affordable housing, coupled with the realities of this pandemic, make this year’s fundraising event more important than ever. We’re asking all members of the community to please consider joining us briefly on Wednesday, November 10 at 5:30 to learn more about the good work being done at Lucy’s, hear some success stories, bid on our silent auction items and help us raise some much-needed funds,” Gorman said.

Fall For Lucy’s Hearth is hosted by Aida Neary and features two Affordable Housing Heroes-Senator Dawn Euer and Kristina Contreras Fox of The RI Coalition To End Homelessness.

To learn more, bid on items and attend the event, visit lucyshearth.org