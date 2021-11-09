On Wednesday, November 10 at 5:30 pm, Lucy’s Hearth will be holding the 10th annual Fall For Lucy’s Hearth. While the event is typically held at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, the uncertainties of COVID-19 require that they go virtual this year.
“Lucy’s Hearth in Middletown is one of only 4 homeless shelters in the state that accepts children, allowing the families who stay with us to remain intact while they stay safe and search for permanent housing,” board chair Mark Gorman said.
“The dire lack of affordable housing, coupled with the realities of this pandemic, make this year’s fundraising event more important than ever. We’re asking all members of the community to please consider joining us briefly on Wednesday, November 10 at 5:30 to learn more about the good work being done at Lucy’s, hear some success stories, bid on our silent auction items and help us raise some much-needed funds,” Gorman said.
Fall For Lucy’s Hearth is hosted by Aida Neary and features two Affordable Housing Heroes-Senator Dawn Euer and Kristina Contreras Fox of The RI Coalition To End Homelessness.
To learn more, bid on items and attend the event, visit lucyshearth.org
More from What’s Up Newp
- 20 Military Memorials, Monuments and Markers you should visit in Newport
- Beach Road Weekend adds second wave of headliners – Emmylou Harris, Caamp, Guster and Lucinda
- Fall for Lucy’s Hearth fundraiser will take place virtually on November 10
- Concert Recap and Photos: Dave Matthews Band at Mohegan Sun (November 8, 2021)
- Obituary: Antonio Garcia Souto
- Sour Grapes – A Comic Strip by Tim Jones
- What Sold: 34 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Nov. 1 – 5)
- Cheap Trick coming to Providence Performing Arts Center
- Photos: ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ filming location in Newport
- Pell School Topping-Off ceremony scheduled for Wednesday