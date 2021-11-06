Friday, November 5th saw a nice turnout at the Narrows Center for the Arts in Fall River, where The Fixx put on a strong show for a near-capacity crowd.
Openers Tony Scalzo and Miles Zuniga of Fastball warmed things up on a cool fall evening. The main act, UK-based The Fixx, was up next with a memorable set of classics along with a few deeper cuts thrown in. Highlights included the familiar “One Thing Leads to Another,” Red Skies,” and the encore “Saved by Zero.”
What’s Up Newp concert photographer Rick Farrell was there for all the action. Check out his pics below.
