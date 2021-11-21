Blues-rock guitar great Joe Bonamassa and his band thrilled a packed house at the Providence Performing Arts Center in a great show Saturday, November 20th.
The band powered through classic hits including show opener”Evil Mama,” “Midnight Blues,” and the encore “Sloe Gin.”
Check out some fine photos of the evening from WhatsUpNewp’s Rick Farrell.
Slideshow
