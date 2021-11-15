UNCASVILLE, CT (November 15, 2021) – Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the Rock and Roll era,” Chicago – the legendary Rock and Roll band with horns – returns to Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:30pm on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Tickets are $76, $46 and $36 and go on sale Friday, November 19th at 10:00am via ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, November 20th, subject to availability.

Chicago is the highest-charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s Top 125 Artists of All Time, and the first American Rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades. Chicago’s first album, Chicago Transit Authority, was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014, and the legendary group was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

Chicago recently received The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys. The Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording. A special award ceremony and tribute concert celebrating the honorees was held in 2020.

Robert Lamm and James Pankow became inductees of the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017. These legendary songwriters wrote mega-hits such as, “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday In The Park,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” “Make Me Smile,” and many others.

The International Trombone Association presented its 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award to James Pankow. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes people who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to the trombone profession over a long career.

Chicago’s other lifetime achievements include two Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, Founding Artists of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Chicago street dedicated in their honor, and keys to and proclamations from an impressive list of U.S. cities. Record sales top the 100 million mark and include 21 Top 10 singles, five consecutive No. 1 albums, 11 No. 1 singles and five Gold singles. An incredible 25 of 37 albums have been certified platinum, and the band has a total of 47 gold and platinum awards.

From the signature sound of the Chicago horns, their iconic vocalists and a few dozen of ever-classic songs, Chicago’s concerts are celebrations, and 2022 will mark the band’s 55th consecutive year of touring.