Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Cheap Trick will perform live on the PPAC stage on Saturday, November 13 at 8 PM. The show will be their first performance in the theatre since 1989.

Cheap Trick is known as one of rock’s hardest working live acts, playing live in venues worldwide more than 150 nights each year. They have remained among the most influential and popular bands of any era, with a cannon of certifiable classics like “I Want You to Want Me,” “Surrender,” “Dream Police,” and the worldwide #1 hit single “The Flame.”

Their self-titled first album was issued in 1977; their breakthrough album Cheap Trick at Budokan was released in 1979. Since then, they have released over twenty more albums. The group has earned more than 40 international gold and platinum certifications, with total record sales well in excess of 20 million. CHEAP TRICK has received myriad awards and industry honors, including being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

Tickets for CHEAP TRICK are on sale at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) and online at ppacri.org. Box Office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P.

Tickets are $69.50 – $29.50, with a VIP Tour package available for $169. All ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge; prices are subject to change without notice.

Please note that masks are required for all audience members and event staff for this concert. Masks may be temporarily adjusted or removed while actively eating or drinking; otherwise, masks must always be worn while inside the theatre.

For more information on CHEAP TRICK, visit cheaptrick.com