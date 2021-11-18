This winter, Newport’s Castle Hill Inn invites guests to get into the holiday spirit with a host of events and celebrations starting the weekend after Thanksgiving and going all the way through to New Year’s Day.

The halls of Castle Hill Inn’s mansion will be decked with festive décor, the wood-burning fireplaces will be roaring, and the Inn will be filled with merriment all December long.

“Christmas at Castle Hill Inn is always a special occasion, and we’re thrilled to help spread holiday cheer throughout Newport with the launch of our first-ever pop-up tree and wreath sale the weekend after Thanksgiving, benefiting our friends at the James L. Maher Center,” said Brian Young, managing director of Castle Hill Inn. “We are also looking forward to bringing back our popular s’mores offering on the Inn’s terrace, along with our traditional holiday meals for Christmas and New Year’s.”

A listing of festive happenings at Castle Hill Inn this holiday season follows below.

Pop-Up Tree & Wreath Sale Benefitting the James L. Maher Center

In the spirit of the season, Castle Hill Inn will sparkle with compassion and holiday cheer on the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Castle Hill Inn will host a pop-up tree and wreath sale to benefit The James L. Maher Center from 10 am-3 pm on Saturday, November 27, and Sunday, November 28. The public is invited to enjoy complimentary hot chocolate and cookies, holiday tunes, and other festive touches while selecting the perfect greenery in one of Newport’s most iconic settings. Wreaths, swags, and Balsam fir trees – including both tabletop and full-size trees – will be available for purchase.

“Our tagline is life to its fullest,” notes executive director Lynne Maher, “and I can’t think of anything that epitomizes that more than the opportunity to make a very special holiday memory. The Maher Center is absolutely delighted to partner with Castle Hill Inn to create Christmas magic for old and new friends – while raising vitally important funds that will brighten the lives of the people we serve, all year long.”

All proceeds from the tree & wreath sale will benefit the James L. Maher Center, which has been serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities on Aquidneck Island and in Rhode Island’s East Bay communities since 1953. The Maher Center offers an array of programs – including creative, recreational, and social programming, volunteer and employment opportunities, supportive residential options, and accessible, on-demand transportation services – with the goal of helping people imagine and curate fulfilling lives that reflect their unique interests, affinities, and talents.

“We strongly believe in the mission of the James L. Maher Center, and are proud to be working with this incredible organization,” continued Brian Young. “We invite the Newport community to purchase their Christmas trees and wreaths with us this year, and enjoy the festive ambiance at Castle Hill Inn while supporting such a wonderful cause.”

S’more Holiday Cheer at Castle Hill Inn

Back by popular demand, Castle Hill Inn is sparking up some yuletide merriment on weekends in December with firepits and s’mores on the Inn’s terrace! Guests will stay warm and cozy by a wood-burning fire pit while enjoying stunning views of the Newport Pell Bridge and Narragansett Bay in the background. This experience includes all the fixins’ for traditional s’mores, complimentary hot chocolate or cider, and three comfy fleece blankets to take home. “Spikes” for the hot chocolate and cider are also available for those looking for a bit of extra warmth.

The cost to book a firepit is $200, and each reservation can serve up to six guests. All reservations must be made online and will become available one week in advance. Reservations will be offered at 4:30pm and 7:30pm on December 9-12th, December 16-19th, and December 26-30th.

Enjoy a Festive Christmas or Christmas Eve Meal in The Dining Room at Castle Hill

Christmas at Castle Hill Inn is always a merry occasion, and this year is no different! The Inn invites guests and locals alike to enjoy The Dining Room’s traditional three-course menu with some holiday favorite twists throughout. The mansion will be adorned in festive décor and Christmas cheer, and guests can relax by the Inn’s wood-burning fireplaces and enjoy live music.

The three-course menu, priced at $98 per person, features holiday classics such as Roasted Chestnut Soup and Christmas Goose En Croûte, along with Baked Stuffed Lobster, Maple Glazed Blackbird Farm Ham, Grilled Beef Tenderloin, and more. Seatings will be offered between 4:30-8:00pm on Christmas Eve and from 12:00-8:00pm on Christmas Day. Reservations for non-hotel guests can be made starting Nov. 26 for Christmas Eve and Nov. 27 for Christmas Day, and can be made via email.

Ring in the New Year with Castle Hill Inn

Ring in the New Year at Castle Hill Inn! The Dining Room at Castle Hill is offering a delectable New Year’s Eve four-course menu by Chef Louis Rossi, featuring family style hors d’oeuvre to share, followed by three delicious courses. Enjoy live music while you dine, and finish off with a complimentary champagne toast and head into ’22 with style! The four course menu is $165 per person, and reservations for the general public can be made via email & phone beginning December 3rd (hotel guests may book in advance).

Guests and locals alike can also celebrate the start of the New Year at Castle Hill Inn with the Inn’s classic New Year’s Day Brunch. Served from 10:45am-3:00pm on the first day of the year, Castle Hill will be serving an a la carte menu and of course plenty of bloody marys and mimosas!

For more information on holiday happenings at Castle Hill Inn this year, please visit https://www.castlehillinn.com/specials.