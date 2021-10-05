Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Monday, October 4

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center ( Virtual)– Final Set

City & Government

Tuesday, October 5

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) –Hocus Pocus at 7:30 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Final Set
  • One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am

City & Government

Wednesday, October 6

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Thursday, October 7

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) –Respect at 7:30 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) –  Final Set
  • Narragansett Cafe – Rhode to Bali from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Jeff Rosen at 8 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm

City & Government

Friday, October 8

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Jesse Desorcy from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Felix Brown at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Ryan McHughfrom 8 pm to 11 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing Company – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, October 9

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Gullet from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Inside Out at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, October 10

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
  • Landing – Nick Sproviero at 12 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Tim Taylor Blues Band from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
  • The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
  • The Wayfinder – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Monday, October 11

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

