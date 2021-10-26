Rhode Island coastal areas including Newport are under a High Wind Warning as the Fall nor’easter intensifies. The worst of the storm is expected to impact the region overnight Tuesday, with conditions improving by Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to heavy rain and possible flooding, high winds are expected to lead to power outages. Customers who lose power should contact National Grid at www.nationalgridus.com or call 1-800-465-1212.

Check out the hourly wind gust graphic from the National Weather Service below.

High Wind Warning:

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of eastern, northeastern and southeastern Massachusetts and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.