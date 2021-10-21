Stop & Shop today announced that it is hosting a one-day all-store career fair at its 400+ locations on Saturday, October 23rd from 10:00 am-6:00 pm, including its 27 stores across Rhode Island.

The grocer is seeking to fill e-commerce and store roles including positions in the bakery, deli, grocery, seafood, and produce departments. There are also openings on the overnight crew, as well as for cashiers, porters, baggers, and home shoppers. Additionally, qualified applicants will have the opportunity to apply for roles on the company’s Asset Protection team, which helps provide a secure destination for customers to shop and associates to work, while working to continuously protect company assets.



The open, part-time positions provide 12-28 hours of work each week. Part-time employees will receive competitive pay, paid training, flexible schedules, a company discount, paid time off, and career advancement opportunities. Cashiers and baggers must be at least 16 years old; all other positions require applicants to be 18 years of age or older.



In addition, Stop & Shop will be making a donation to its partner Goodwill, the nation’s leading community-based job training and employment placement program, for every candidate hired that day to further support its mission to enhance the dignity and quality of life of individuals and families by eliminating barriers to opportunity and helping people in need reach their full potential through learning and the power of work.

