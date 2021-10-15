Friday: Guitar great Ana Popovic will light things up at The Met in Pawtucket, with a blues-rock set beginning around 8:30. Details here.

Saturday: Americana/Rock upstarts Lucas Nelson and the Promise of the Real, who rocked the Farm Aid stage a few weeks back, truck on into Fete in Providence for a long-awaited show. Details here.

Saturday: R&B sensation and multiple Grammy Award winner John Legend is bringing his show to the Premiere Theatre at Foxwoods at 8PM. Tickets available here.

Saturday: It’s a homecoming show for RI native Daryl Sherman at Chan’s in Woonsocket. A mainstay on the NYC jazz scene, Sherman will be joined by friends Jay Leonhart, Gray Sargent, Harry Allen and Jean McKenna O’Donnell. Details here.

Saturday: Roots musician Jake Blount, who debuted at Newport Folk this summer, takes the stage with his band at Common Fence Music in Portsmouth. It’s the first live show there since the pandemic began. Details here.

Sunday: The mellow country sounds of Jeremy Pinnell will grace the warm confines of Askew in downtown Providence. Matt York and Lauren King open. Details here.