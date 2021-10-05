Sen. Louis P. DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, Tiverton) has been recognized by the Rhode Island United Nurses & Allied Professionals (UNAP) with the organization’s 2021 Torch Award for labor advocacy.

“It is a true honor to be recognized by the amazing and dedicated healthcare workers of UNAP. The value and tremendous work they do to keep our residents healthy and safe is invaluable to our state. I thank them for this recognition and more importantly, for their dedicated service to the people of Rhode Island,” said Senator DiPalma.

“Senator DiPalma’s tireless work, his long hours, his attention to detail, his thoroughness, his preparedness which is second to none and his unwavering commitment to the citizens of RI on issues related to health care and beyond is truly inspiring,” said Lynn Blais, President of UNAP.

The “Torch” award is presented by the United Nurses and Allied Professionals at the UNAP Convention. The award recognizes advocacy of labor and workers’ rights. It recognizes members of the community who demonstrate leadership in advocating and promoting the rights of working people in Rhode Island. The award signifies a devotion to activism, promotion, support or endorsement of the issues that are important to working Rhode Islanders.

Senator DiPalma was honored by UNAP due to his legislative and oversight work concerning issues at Roger Williams and Fatima Hospitals, the Hospital Conversion Act, ongoing problems with the Eleanor Slater Hospital and his continued advocacy for the health, safety and economic well-being of nurses and healthcare professionals in Rhode Island.