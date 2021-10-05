Alice M. Beaton 89 of Cedar Avenue Middletown, RI passed away peacefully Friday October 1, 2021 surrounded by her family at Scandinavian Communities Cranston, RI.

She was the wife of the late John Edward Beaton.

Born in Lancaster, NH on March 5, 1932, she was the daughter of late Amy and Blanch Paquet. Alice cherished her fond memories of her life with her 4 sisters on her families farm in Lancaster, NH surrounded by the white mountains.

Alice spent most of her life in Middletown, RI with her husband John. She loved baking, knitting and quilting items for her family.

She is survived by her children, John Beaton, Jr of Gulf Port, MI. Christina Brennan of Cranston, RI and Timothy Beaton of Bristol, RI, 9 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Her family would like to thank the staff at Scandinavian Communities for the exceptional and compassionate care she received in the last few years of her life.

Her funeral services will be private.