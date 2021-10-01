Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.

Job Opportunities Available This Week

  1. 22 Bowen’s – FOOD RUNNER
  2. AAA Northeast – Call Center Representative (Remote)
  3. Advance America – Customer Service Representative (Full-time)
  4. Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate
  5. Almondy Inn – Housekeeper, Maid
  6. Applebee’s – Host
  7. Aquidneck Pizzeria – Delivery Driver
  8. Avalonia – Retail Shop Assistant
  9. AVMAC – Administrative Assistant
  10. Azzur Group – Business Analyst/ Project Manager
  11. Bar Cino – HOST/HOSTESS
  12. BCF Solutions – Administrative Manager (Contingent)
  13. Benchmark Senior Living – Memory Care Director
  14. Bowen’s Wharf – Parking Lot Attendant
  15. Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assitant/Line or Prep Cook
  16. BRS Construction – Carpenters – email brsbuildinginc@aol.com
  17. Carey Richmond & Viking – Sales Support Administrator 
  18. Castle Hill Inn – VALET ATTENDANT
  19. Child & Family Services of Newport County – Substitute Teacher Assistant
  20. Church Community Housing Corporation – Communities of Opportunity Project Manager
  21. Christmas Tree Shops – Retail Associates/Stockers
  22. Citizens – Digital Experience Owner
  23. City of Newport – Police Officer
  24. Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bussers, dishwashers, servers, bar staff/ kitchen staff, shuckers. Please apply in person.
  25. Colvea EastSide Enterprise – Store Manager
  26. COVID Immunizations – COVID-19 Tester RI
  27. Cvent – Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions
  28. Diego’s – Bartenders
  29. Diversified Car Care – Auto Detailer
  30. Dollar Tree – SALES FLOOR ASSOCIATE
  31. East Ferry Deli – Counter Person/Server
  32. Embrace Home Loans – Quality Assurance Associate
  33. Essentials – Retails store merchandising and retail sales
  34. Family Service of Rhode Island – Program Assistant, Lucy’s Hearth
  35. FatFace – Assistant Manager
  36. Gurney’s – Host/Hostess
  37. HCH Enterprises – Financial Manager – DoD/Navy
  38. Heatherwood Rehab – Human Resource Coordinator
  39. Hotel Viking – Full & Part Time Opportunities
  40. Keller Williams Realty – Want to know more about a career in real estate?
  41. KFC – KFC General Manager – Salary Non Exempt
  42. La Vecina Taqueria – BARTENDER
  43. Leidos – Engineering Tech II
  44. Lifespan – Diagnostic Imaging Techs – All Modalities
  45. Luxottica – Sales Associate Sunglass Hut
  46. Middletown Public Schools – ELL Teacher
  47. MIKEL – IT SPECIALIST I
  48. Navy Exchange Service Command – FABRIC WORKER (FITTER)
  49. New England Authentic Eats – Assistant Manager D’Angelo’s
  50. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Housekeeping Manager
  51. Newport County REgional Special Education Program – Part Time Regional School Psychologist
  52. Newport Hotel Group – Call Center Agent
  53. Newport Restaurant Group – SOUS CHEF
  54. Ninety Nine Restaurant – Host / Hostess
  55. Norman Bird Sanctuary – Director of Environmental Education
  56. On Time Staffing – General Labor
  57. Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
  58. Point Wine & Spirits – Systems Advocate – Court
  59. Polo Salon & Spa – Receptionist
  60. Provencal Bakery & Cafe – Cafe Barista/Baker
  61. Purvis Systems – SW Developer
  62. Regan Marine Construction – Crane Operator / Craft Marine Construction
  63. Remodeling Right – Carpenter Helper
  64. Royal Health Group – Maintenance Assistant (Temp) – Forest Farm
  65. Safe Harbor Marinas – Parts Manager
  66. SAIC – TSA On Call Data Collector
  67. Salve Regina University – Business Analyst/Project Manager – Salve Regina University
  68. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  69. Shaner Operating Corp – Night Auditor
  70. Signet Jewelers – Assistant Store Manager – Kay Jewelers – Newport Towne Center
  71. Sprout & Lentil – Baker
  72. Starbucks – Barista
  73. Stoneacre – Full/ Part Time Bartenders
  74. Sunglass Hut – Sales Associate Sunglass Hut
  75. Surf Club – Line Cook 
  76. Taco Bell – Assistant General Manager
  77. TBloom – Golf Course Maintenance Apprenticeship
  78. Team One Newport – Retail Sales Associate
  79. The Bodhi Spa – Maintenance Manager for Newport/Providence
  80. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Bartender
  81. The Home Depot – Front of Store Attendant
  82. The Spice & Tea Exchange of Newport – Retail Sales Associate
  83. The Vanderbilt – Luxury Hotel Hiring + Affordable Employee Housing 
  84. The Wayfinder – Guest Services Representative
  85. Towerstream – Digital Marketing Coordinator
  86. Town of Middletown – $16/Hr: Office Cleaning Positions 
  87. University Orthopedics – Administrative Assistant/Front Desk Receptionist
  88. West Marine – Cashier
  89. Women’s Resource Center – Systems Advocate – Court
  90. Worth Avenue Yachts – Administrative/Marketing/Charter Assistant

Popular Stories Right Now

Ryan Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp, LLC. Belmore has led What's Up Newp since December 2012. Belmore also serves as the Sr. Editor - North America for Mountain News - publisher of OnTheSnow. In his spare time, Belmore serves as the Vice President for the Board of Directors at Fort Adams Trust and serves on the Board of Directors at Lucy's Hearth. Belmore is also a member and supporter of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.