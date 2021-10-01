Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.
Job Opportunities Available This Week
- 22 Bowen’s – FOOD RUNNER
- AAA Northeast – Call Center Representative (Remote)
- Advance America – Customer Service Representative (Full-time)
- Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate
- Almondy Inn – Housekeeper, Maid
- Applebee’s – Host
- Aquidneck Pizzeria – Delivery Driver
- Avalonia – Retail Shop Assistant
- AVMAC – Administrative Assistant
- Azzur Group – Business Analyst/ Project Manager
- Bar Cino – HOST/HOSTESS
- BCF Solutions – Administrative Manager (Contingent)
- Benchmark Senior Living – Memory Care Director
- Bowen’s Wharf – Parking Lot Attendant
- Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assitant/Line or Prep Cook
- BRS Construction – Carpenters – email brsbuildinginc@aol.com
- Carey Richmond & Viking – Sales Support Administrator
- Castle Hill Inn – VALET ATTENDANT
- Child & Family Services of Newport County – Substitute Teacher Assistant
- Church Community Housing Corporation – Communities of Opportunity Project Manager
- Christmas Tree Shops – Retail Associates/Stockers
- Citizens – Digital Experience Owner
- City of Newport – Police Officer
- Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bussers, dishwashers, servers, bar staff/ kitchen staff, shuckers. Please apply in person.
- Colvea EastSide Enterprise – Store Manager
- COVID Immunizations – COVID-19 Tester RI
- Cvent – Account Manager, Enterprise Solutions
- Diego’s – Bartenders
- Diversified Car Care – Auto Detailer
- Dollar Tree – SALES FLOOR ASSOCIATE
- East Ferry Deli – Counter Person/Server
- Embrace Home Loans – Quality Assurance Associate
- Essentials – Retails store merchandising and retail sales
- Family Service of Rhode Island – Program Assistant, Lucy’s Hearth
- FatFace – Assistant Manager
- Gurney’s – Host/Hostess
- HCH Enterprises – Financial Manager – DoD/Navy
- Heatherwood Rehab – Human Resource Coordinator
- Hotel Viking – Full & Part Time Opportunities
- Keller Williams Realty – Want to know more about a career in real estate?
- KFC – KFC General Manager – Salary Non Exempt
- La Vecina Taqueria – BARTENDER
- Leidos – Engineering Tech II
- Lifespan – Diagnostic Imaging Techs – All Modalities
- Luxottica – Sales Associate Sunglass Hut
- Middletown Public Schools – ELL Teacher
- MIKEL – IT SPECIALIST I
- Navy Exchange Service Command – FABRIC WORKER (FITTER)
- New England Authentic Eats – Assistant Manager D’Angelo’s
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Housekeeping Manager
- Newport County REgional Special Education Program – Part Time Regional School Psychologist
- Newport Hotel Group – Call Center Agent
- Newport Restaurant Group – SOUS CHEF
- Ninety Nine Restaurant – Host / Hostess
- Norman Bird Sanctuary – Director of Environmental Education
- On Time Staffing – General Labor
- Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
- Point Wine & Spirits – Systems Advocate – Court
- Polo Salon & Spa – Receptionist
- Provencal Bakery & Cafe – Cafe Barista/Baker
- Purvis Systems – SW Developer
- Regan Marine Construction – Crane Operator / Craft Marine Construction
- Remodeling Right – Carpenter Helper
- Royal Health Group – Maintenance Assistant (Temp) – Forest Farm
- Safe Harbor Marinas – Parts Manager
- SAIC – TSA On Call Data Collector
- Salve Regina University – Business Analyst/Project Manager – Salve Regina University
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Shaner Operating Corp – Night Auditor
- Signet Jewelers – Assistant Store Manager – Kay Jewelers – Newport Towne Center
- Sprout & Lentil – Baker
- Starbucks – Barista
- Stoneacre – Full/ Part Time Bartenders
- Sunglass Hut – Sales Associate Sunglass Hut
- Surf Club – Line Cook
- Taco Bell – Assistant General Manager
- TBloom – Golf Course Maintenance Apprenticeship
- Team One Newport – Retail Sales Associate
- The Bodhi Spa – Maintenance Manager for Newport/Providence
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Bartender
- The Home Depot – Front of Store Attendant
- The Spice & Tea Exchange of Newport – Retail Sales Associate
- The Vanderbilt – Luxury Hotel Hiring + Affordable Employee Housing
- The Wayfinder – Guest Services Representative
- Towerstream – Digital Marketing Coordinator
- Town of Middletown – $16/Hr: Office Cleaning Positions
- University Orthopedics – Administrative Assistant/Front Desk Receptionist
- West Marine – Cashier
- Women’s Resource Center – Systems Advocate – Court
- Worth Avenue Yachts – Administrative/Marketing/Charter Assistant