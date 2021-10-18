Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.
Job Opportunities Available This Week
- 1899 LLC – Floor Manager
- A4 Architecture – Junior Architect / Designer
- Advanced Remarketing Services – Customer Service Representative
- Balfour Beatty – Resident Specialist
- BankNewport – Retail Colleague Support Specialist
- Barnes & Noble – Bookseller – Temporary
- Benchmark Senior Living – Assisted Living Resident Services Director
- Blue Plate Diner – Wait Staff/Server
- Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assitant/Line or Prep Cook
- BRS Construction – Carpenters – email brsbuildinginc@aol.com
- Cargill – Custodian – Full Time
- Castle Hill Inn/The Bohlin – SALES & EVENT MANAGER
- Child & Family – Family Support Partner
- Chilis – Server
- Citizens – Home Mortgage Processor Specialist
- City Personnel – Office Clerk
- Claris Vision – SURGICAL COUNSELOR
- Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bussers, dishwashers, servers, bar staff/ kitchen staff, shuckers. Please apply in person.
- CVS – Operations Manager
- Davidson Hospitality Group – Spa Receptionist
- Diego’s – Bartenders
- Dollar Tree – SALES FLOOR ASSOCIATE
- EBCAP – WIC Intake Technician/Medical Technician
- FM Global – Product Owner / Technical Product Owner (Multiple Positions)
- francesca’s – Seasonal Retail Sales Associate
- Gavin de Becker & Associates – Security Specialist – Newport, RI
- Genesis Healthcare – Graduate Nurse – GN (Full Time)
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Assistant Front Office Manager
- Heatherwood Rehab – Human Resource Manager
- Homewood Suites – Front Office Manager
- Hotel Viking – Full & Part Time Opportunities
- International Tennis Hall Of Fame – Sponsorship and Marketing Coordinator
- James L. Maher Center – Administrative Assistant
- Jamestown Early Learning Center – Younger Teacher Toddler Assistant
- KVH Industries – Network Support Technician
- Lafrance Hospitality – Night Auditor
- Life Connections – Shared Living Respite Provider – Middletown, RI – $16/Hr
- Lifespan – Hospital Support Services – Multiple Job Title
- Marriott International – Spa Concierge
- Marvel & Associates – Associate
- Middletown Public Schools – Beyond The Bell Teacher 9-12 (Middletown High School)
- MLK Center – Mobile Food Pantry Assistant
- Motel 6 – Hotel /Motel Night Auditor
- Navy Exchange Service Command – SALES ASSOCIATE (MINIMART)
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Housekeeping Manager
- Newport County YMCA – Gymnastics Director
- Newport Dine Out – Food Expediter
- Newport Hotel Group – Call Center – Hotel Reservations – Starting At $18.00
- Newport Restaurant Group – EXECUTIVE SOUS CHEF
- Newport Restoration Foundation – Property Manager
- OceanCliff Hotel- Banquet Servers/ Bartenders
- Panera Bread – Immediate Hiring!!! Restaurant Team Members
- Performance Physical Therapy – Exercise Specialist
- PetSmart – Retail Sales Associates, Groomers, Bathers, PetsHotel Associates, Warehouse
- Point Wine & Spirits – Retail Salesperson
- Purvis Systems – Support Technician
- Sally Beauty Supply – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
- Salve Regina University – Clinical Counselor – Salve Regina University
- SEACORP – General Accountant
- Securitas – Security Officer
- SERVPRO – Priority Responder (Fire Chaser)
- Shaner Operating Corp – Hotel Director of Operations Newport Harbor Hotel and Marina
- SIG Insurance Agencies – Commercial Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
- Simply Storage Management – ASSISTANT MANAGER (SELF STORAGE)
- Sodexo – Stock Worker and Receiver-Salve Regina University
- St. George’s – Public & Technical Services Library Assistant
- Starbucks – Barista
- The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager (Part-time)
- The Mooring – BARTENDER
- The Newport Experience – Banquets Set-Up Attendant – The Newport Experience, OceanCliff
- The Simon Companies – Assistant Property Manager | The Admiralty
- The Vanderbilt – Food and Beverage Supervisor
- TJ Maxx – Retail Associate Now Hiring Full-Time
- Unified Parking Partners – Private Events Valet Attendant
- United States Postal Service – CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT
- Walgreens – Customer Service Associate
- Wyndham Destinations – Front Desk/Guest Services Associate (Overnight)
