Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.

Job Opportunities Available This Week

  1. 1899 LLC – Floor Manager
  2. A4 Architecture – Junior Architect / Designer
  3. Advanced Remarketing Services – Customer Service Representative
  4. Balfour Beatty – Resident Specialist
  5. BankNewport – Retail Colleague Support Specialist
  6. Barnes & Noble – Bookseller – Temporary
  7. Benchmark Senior Living – Assisted Living Resident Services Director
  8. Blue Plate Diner – Wait Staff/Server
  9. Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assitant/Line or Prep Cook
  10. BRS Construction – Carpenters – email brsbuildinginc@aol.com
  11. Cargill – Custodian – Full Time
  12. Castle Hill Inn/The Bohlin – SALES & EVENT MANAGER
  13. Child & Family – Family Support Partner
  14. Chilis – Server
  15. Citizens – Home Mortgage Processor Specialist
  16. City Personnel – Office Clerk
  17. Claris Vision – SURGICAL COUNSELOR
  18. Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bussers, dishwashers, servers, bar staff/ kitchen staff, shuckers. Please apply in person.
  19. CVS – Operations Manager
  20. Davidson Hospitality Group – Spa Receptionist
  21. Diego’s – Bartenders
  22. Dollar Tree – SALES FLOOR ASSOCIATE
  23. EBCAP – WIC Intake Technician/Medical Technician
  24. FM Global – Product Owner / Technical Product Owner (Multiple Positions)
  25. francesca’s – Seasonal Retail Sales Associate
  26. Gavin de Becker & Associates – Security Specialist – Newport, RI
  27. Genesis Healthcare – Graduate Nurse – GN (Full Time)
  28. Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Assistant Front Office Manager
  29. Heatherwood Rehab – Human Resource Manager
  30. Homewood Suites – Front Office Manager
  31. Hotel Viking – Full & Part Time Opportunities
  32. International Tennis Hall Of Fame – Sponsorship and Marketing Coordinator
  33. James L. Maher Center – Administrative Assistant
  34. Jamestown Early Learning Center – Younger Teacher Toddler Assistant
  35. KVH Industries – Network Support Technician
  36. Lafrance Hospitality – Night Auditor
  37. Life Connections – Shared Living Respite Provider – Middletown, RI – $16/Hr
  38. Lifespan – Hospital Support Services – Multiple Job Title
  39. Marriott International – Spa Concierge
  40. Marvel & Associates – Associate
  41. Middletown Public Schools – Beyond The Bell Teacher 9-12 (Middletown High School)
  42. MLK Center – Mobile Food Pantry Assistant
  43. Motel 6 – Hotel /Motel Night Auditor
  44. Navy Exchange Service Command – SALES ASSOCIATE (MINIMART)
  45. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Housekeeping Manager
  46. Newport County YMCA – Gymnastics Director
  47. Newport Dine Out – Food Expediter
  48. Newport Hotel Group – Call Center – Hotel Reservations – Starting At $18.00
  49. Newport Restaurant Group – EXECUTIVE SOUS CHEF
  50. Newport Restoration Foundation – Property Manager
  51. OceanCliff Hotel- Banquet Servers/ Bartenders
  52. Panera Bread – Immediate Hiring!!! Restaurant Team Members
  53. Performance Physical Therapy – Exercise Specialist
  54. PetSmart – Retail Sales Associates, Groomers, Bathers, PetsHotel Associates, Warehouse
  55. Point Wine & Spirits – Retail Salesperson
  56. Purvis Systems – Support Technician
  57. Sally Beauty Supply – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
  58. Salve Regina University – Clinical Counselor – Salve Regina University
  59. SEACORP – General Accountant
  60. Securitas – Security Officer
  61. SERVPRO – Priority Responder (Fire Chaser)
  62. Shaner Operating Corp – Hotel Director of Operations Newport Harbor Hotel and Marina
  63. SIG Insurance Agencies – Commercial Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
  64. Simply Storage Management – ASSISTANT MANAGER (SELF STORAGE)
  65. Sodexo – Stock Worker and Receiver-Salve Regina University
  66. St. George’s – Public & Technical Services Library Assistant
  67. Starbucks – Barista
  68. The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager (Part-time)
  69. The Mooring – BARTENDER
  70. The Newport Experience – Banquets Set-Up Attendant – The Newport Experience, OceanCliff
  71. The Simon Companies – Assistant Property Manager | The Admiralty
  72. The Vanderbilt – Food and Beverage Supervisor
  73. TJ Maxx – Retail Associate Now Hiring Full-Time
  74. Unified Parking Partners – Private Events Valet Attendant
  75. United States Postal Service – CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT
  76. Walgreens – Customer Service Associate
  77. Wyndham Destinations – Front Desk/Guest Services Associate (Overnight)

