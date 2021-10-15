On October 31st at 2 pm, the Newport String Project will present an afternoon of chamber music performed by the Newport String Quartet at the Great Hall on the grounds of St Columba’s in Middletown.

The program will explore the music of America from three very different perspectives. Antonin Dvorak’s beloved String Quartet in F Major, op 96 “American” will be paired with music by two of the most dynamic voices in American contemporary music. Chickasaw composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate’s Pisachi (Reveal) draws from Hopi and Pueblo Indian music, rhythms and forms. Taking inspiration from the work of Alvin Ailey, Rita Dove and Langston Hughes, Jessie Montgomery describes her piece Source Code as an exploration of the black spiritual as a significant element of the DNA of American music.



PROGRAM

Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate – PISACHI – Six Epitomes for String Quartet

Jessie Montgomery SOURCE CODE

Antonin Dvorak STRING QUARTET IN F MAJOR, OP 96 “AMERICAN”



Ticket are $20 for General Admission; and $30 for a Supporter Ticket.

Proceeds support the Newport String Project’s free after-school youth mentoring and community programs. Learn more at newportstringproject.org.

All patrons regardless of vaccination status must wear masks over their nose and mouth at all times while inside the venue. Reservations are strongly recommended as seating will be limited to facilitate social distancing.

Funding provided in part by a grant from RISCA through the Rhode Island Culture, Humanities, and Arts Recovery Grant (RI CHARG) program. This program was made possible thanks to the National Endowment for the Arts, via funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.