Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins What’s Up Newp for her regularly scheduled monthly live virtual video interview on Wednesday at 1:30 pm.

We’ll discuss the latest with COVID, her expectations with the prospect that children from five to eleven will soon be eligible for COVID vaccinations. We’ll also talk about the status of school construction, and the pressures that teachers and administrators feel from a growing movement for parents to be more involved in developing school curriculum.

Across the country, some parents have protested what they claim to be schools’ teaching Critical Race Theory, as a way of protesting the teaching of racial history in America. School officials across the country have denied teaching CRT, which is sometimes taught in higher education.

The protests have surfaced in towns in Rhode Island, in the Virginia gubernatorial race, and a school district in Texas, where there have been efforts to teach alternative theories about the Holocaust.