Story and photos provided by Naval Academy Preparatory School staff

The Naval Academy Preparatory School football team earned their second victory of the season this past weekend over the visiting Howard Huskies from Euclid, Ohio.

The NAPS defense started the game off on a strong note by forcing the Huskies to punt. Christopher Gundy would take that punt 45 yards to set up the NAPS offense with great field possession. The NAPS offense would take advantage of that great field possession and execute the offense capping of the drive with a 29-yard score by Teddy Gleaton. Gleaton would continue to have an outstanding performance by throwing for two scores and also rushing for two.

The biggest play of the afternoon for the NAPS offense was a 44 yard TD strike that Gleaton connected with Wide Reciever Donovan Draper right before halftime that made the score 21-12.







The NAPS defense continued to dominate the opposing offense for the third week in a row with huge contributions coming from Landon Robinson and Elijah Oatsvall. These two played out of position because of injuries to the defensive line and exemplified the mantra “anything for the team.”

The game was very competitive until the very end when Wesley Campbell caught a 10-yard pass and turned it into a 39-yard touchdown causing 4 missed tackles and an outstanding individual effort. That touchdown would end the scoring for the afternoon with NAPS 28 Huskies 12.

The NAPS team continues to improve and looks forward to their next home game on October 30 against Bridgton Academy.