The Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra, a community-based orchestra, will present its season concert opener on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at 3 PM in the McVinney Auditorium, 43 Dave Gavitt Way, Providence RI 02903.

The program’s centerpiece is one of Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s most famous works, the stunning Symphony No. 6 “The Pathetique”

NaBSco full orchestra on stage

Also featured on the concert is Jose Moncayo’s “Huapango”, a colorfully orchestrated lively piece driven by the distinctive huapango rhythm. Stephanie Ann Boyd’s “Dark Sky Soilogy” featuring NaBSco’s string section. will also be performed.

Join NaBSco and newly appointed music director, Kristo Kondakçi for an exciting afternoon of spectacular orchestral music.

Maestro Kristo Kondakçi

General Admission is $15, Seniors & Students $5, and children 12 and under are free. Tickets are available at the door or online at NABSCO.org/events Please support the RI food bank by bringing a non-perishable food item.

McVinney Auditorium is handicap accessible. There is also ample parking. For more information visit: www.NABSCO.org/events or call 401-274-4578.