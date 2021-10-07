MVYRADIO announced this week that it has awarded the first round of quarterly ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants.



This first round of grantees includes Tap Tastings, Al Fresco Tails Pet Sittings, and The Monarch Studio.

Tap Tastings Craft Brew Excursions & More: A woman, veteran and LGBTQIA+ owned business, offering private excursions to local (Cape Cod area) breweries, wineries and/or distilleries.

Al Fresco Tails Pet Sittings: A dog walking & house-sitting service serving Vineyard Haven, Oak Bluffs, and Edgartown.

The Monarch Studio: Creating Mud Kitchens and Sensory Play Furniture for children to bring more outdoor time and sensory experiences to their everyday play. Handmade in Edgartown.

These businesses will each receive a total of sixty underwriting messages on MVYRADIO to be used in the next three months to inform the public about their business. The flight of 15-second messages is valued at $1200 for each grantee.



MVYRADIO writes in a press release that its Business Diversity Initiative was created to offer underwriting messages to traditionally under-served business owners, including businesses that are owned by women, those who identify as black, indigenous or people of color, immigrants, Asian Americans, and Pacific Islanders, as well as members of the LGBTQIA+ community, the disability community, and veterans.

“As a local, public radio station, we want to make sure our platform is accessible to a diverse array of listeners, community members, and clients,” said Tristan Israel, MVYRADIO Board member and Chair of the Diversity Committee in a statement. “We hope to help give a lift to some businesses who are trying to tell their story.”



The application window for the next round of grants has already opened. The deadline is December 31, 2021, with grants awarded in the first week of January. The application and more information on the program can be found at www.mvyradio.org/diversity.