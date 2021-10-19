Blackstone River Theatre will present a split concert featuring Kerri Powers and Stefan Couture on Saturday, October 30, 8:00 p.m., at Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, RI. Admission is $15.00 in advance, $18.00 day of show. For reservations or information call Blackstone River Theatre at (401) 725-9272.

Masks are required for all patrons and staff at Blackstone River Theatre. Patrons will also be asked to show their vaccination card or a photo of their vaccination card before entering. If a patron is not able to show proof of vaccination they will not be allowed to attend the performance.

More about Kerri Powers

Drenched in the emotions of blues, folk and country music, roots singer/songwriter Kerri Powers uses her dramatically dark and beautiful voice to mine the depths of romantic heartbreak and broken dreams in the edgy narratives of her songs. A native of rural Massachusetts, Powers sings the blues with such authentic, downhome grit that you might well think she’s from Mississippi.

Besides being a consummate chronicler of disappointment and despair, she can also morph into an impishly naughty rebel with a cause, a Mark Twain-like trickster whose wry words and phrasing can also celebrate joy and hope. Says John Apice, of No Depression, “I don’t know where this young lady came from but it’s got to be a secret place. This is not the kind of singing and performing that can be easily taught. It has to be in your spirit, in your blood and the fact that she is from the Northeast is going to confound the artists down South, in the Delta, in Memphis, Clarksdale, Austin, and Nashville.” Joining Powers will be percussionist/producer Marco Giovino who has played with Robert Plant, Tom Jones, and many others. Kerri will perform plenty of great new songs from her soon-to-be-released album “Love is Why.”



More about Stefan Couture:

Stefan Couture is a Rhode Island-based contemporary singer/songwriter and acoustic performer in the vein of Van Morrison, Ray LaMontagne, and Martin Sexton. His songs come from the heart and his lyrics are honest, relatable and full of poetic imagery. A well-known Rhode Island performer, Stefan’s live shows are positive and full of energy, while at the same time searching for the light through the darkness. Couture weaves elements of folk, jazz, rock and blues seamlessly with his soulful voice and rhythmic guitar playing.