(Cambridge, MA – October 14, 2021 ) A quarter-century after first showcasing her talents as the frontwoman for modern pop hitmakers Sixpence None The Richer, Leigh Nash is set to perform solo at Club Passim. In the 90’s Nash and her bandmates released a pair of megahits including the Grammy-nominated “Kiss Me” and “There She Goes.” Nash will take the Passim stage Tuesday, November 2 at 8:00 PM. Local rising star Kaiti Jones will open the show. Tickets start at $25 and are available at Passim.org.

Nash continues to define herself as singer, songwriter and collaborator, this time through a six-song collection of duets called The Tide, Vol. 1,released in September. Her instantly recognizable vocal stylings, blends seamlessly with the partners she’s gathered for this set, including country music icons Tanya Tucker and Vince Gill, soulful vocal powerhouse Ruby Amanfu, gospel music legend CeCe Winans, Mavericks frontman Raul Malo, and Nash’s husband and longtime creative partner Stephen Wilson Jr.

Nash officially started her music career singing country music and learning old country songs on the guitar when she was just 12-years-old. In the early 90’s, she met Matt Slocum and together they formed the band Sixpence None The Richer. The band went on to be nominated for two Grammy awards. She recorded the song “Need to Be Next to You,” written by famed songwriter Diane Warren, for the 2000 movie Bounce, which became Nash’s first solo single.

The changing landscape of both pop music and the world at large gave Nash the time and perspective to continue to sharpen her creative self, taking bigger swings and gaining more confidence as a songwriter.

“What I’ve found to be true with my songwriting is that I seem to serve a story or song better when it’s something that just happened naturally with me, like an encounter or conversation,” she says. “I didn’t necessarily write them for this project. They’re a collection of songs that I’ve had that are my favorites, and just hadn’t had their due yet.

“So this is an exciting opportunity for me to get them out there and work with some of my heroes, too.”

