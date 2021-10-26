PPAC will be rocking Thursday, October 28th when Elvis Costello and the Imposters bring their “Hello Again” tour to the revered Providence theater. It’s a return visit for the once upstart punk-rocker, who’s career has spanned over 45 years.

Side-lined by the pandemic like most touring musicians, Costello will present a show of past favorites along with a few “future songs” likely to be included on upcoming albums. He’ll be joined by longtime pals the Imposters, including pianist/organist Steve Nieve, drummer Peter Thomas, and bassist/vocalist Davey Faragher. He’ll also welcome guest guitarist Charlie Sexton, who has played with Bob Dylan among others.

Costello rose to prominence in the late 1970’s, part of the new wave of rock and roll that brought punk to the mainstream. His early hits, songs like “Alison,” Watching the Detectives,” and “Pump it Up” crossed over from the musical fringes to an FM audience seeking a little more than re-cycled classic rock.

He earned a reputation as a bit of a troublemaker after his 1977 debut on Saturday Night Live where he interrupted his scheduled song, “Less than Zero,” and directed his band to play “Radio, Radio,” a tune critical of the music industry he had promised not to play. (He was subsequently banned from SNL, but was later welcomed back in 1989.)

His career has gone in many directions since, singing standards with Burt Bacharach, and collaborating with numerous artists including Linda Ronstadt, George Jones, Johnny Cash, and Rod Stewart. Most recently, he released an innovative concept album, Spanish Model, a bilingual re-make of his 1978’s This Year’s Model, featuring Spanish language singers sharing vocals. And let’s not forget, Costello played the Newport Folk Festival in 2016.

Although no longer the troublemaker he once was, Costello’s live shows still pack quite a punch. Good seats are still available for Thursday’s show. Reminder: Masks and proof of vaccine required. For tickets and more information, click here.