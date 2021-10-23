A Thursday night rock show shook things up in downtown Providence on October 21 where The Minks headlined a high-energy show at Askew.
Led by guitar/vocalist Nikki Barber, the road-tested indie band rocked hard, with RI native and fan favorite Dylan Sevey keeping the beat on sticks. The band ripped through a set of high-powered originals along with a cover or two that had fans dancing late into the evening.
The openers did more than just set the tone for this one… PVD favorite Rafay Rashid played a solid opening set of originals. Beauquet, led by Ava Callery, brought a lo-fi sonic vibe, with a little rage thrown in for good measure. Look for a debut album from this up-and-coming RI band soon.
What’sUp Photographer Rick Farrell got some great pics in the comfy confines of Askew. Check them out below.
