A Thursday night rock show shook things up in downtown Providence on October 21 where The Minks headlined a high-energy show at Askew.

Led by guitar/vocalist Nikki Barber, the road-tested indie band rocked hard, with RI native and fan favorite Dylan Sevey keeping the beat on sticks. The band ripped through a set of high-powered originals along with a cover or two that had fans dancing late into the evening.

The openers did more than just set the tone for this one… PVD favorite Rafay Rashid played a solid opening set of originals. Beauquet, led by Ava Callery, brought a lo-fi sonic vibe, with a little rage thrown in for good measure. Look for a debut album from this up-and-coming RI band soon.

What’sUp Photographer Rick Farrell got some great pics in the comfy confines of Askew. Check them out below.

Ken Abrams

Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams writes about music and more for What'sUpNewp, Providence Monthly, SO RI, and The Bay. He DJ's "The Kingston Coffeehouse" Tuesday nights, 6-9 PM on WRIU 90.3 FM.