As fall and winter weather approaches, the Little Compton Historical Society is updating its hours and offerings. The Women’s History exhibit, occupying the special exhibition space since July 2020, will make way for a new exhibit on historic houses coming in July 2022. The last opportunity to view the Women’s History Special Exhibit in person is Sunday, October 24. However, the online version of the exhibit has a permanent home at littlecompton.org alongside a selection of other past exhibits. The online exhibit includes a downloadable file of over 60 biographical banners and over 300 community-contributed women’s histories.

Visitors are welcome at the Historical Society during the off-season, Tuesday through Friday from 10am to 5 pm, to tour the Everyone Was a Farmer and Terra Nova, Vida Nova exhibits. Visitors can also schedule private tours of the Wilbor House, though it is necessary to call ahead to confirm staff availability.









During the off-season staff and volunteers will be busily preparing for next season’s exhibit. The popular Historic House Tour will be returning for 2022 and work extends far beyond the September 17th event. Researchers will delve into LCHS’ archives and other regional archives as well as conduct oral history interviews. They will trace land ownership as far as possible, often back to the first English proprietors, within the Town Hall’s vault. Researchers will record and develop stories related to the property as well as the owning or renting families. Staff and volunteers will also identify and describe changes to building(s) on the properties. Each property’s designated researcher will then compose a comprehensive essay on each property including historic images and supporting documents.

The Historical Society will print the collected essays in a book available for purchase by the public similar to The Stories Houses Tell from 2015. Simultaneously, curators will locate and interpret related objects, documents, and images to be installed in the special exhibition space. These interpretations will then go to a graphic designer to create the exhibition panels that will support the experience of exhibit visitors and Historic House Tour participants beginning in July 2022.

Educational programming will continue to be offered virtually over the course of the winter as well, and additional information will be added to the Society’s website as it becomes available, including registration links.