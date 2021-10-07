CCRI’s Division of Workforce Partnerships, in partnership with the Oliver Hazard Perry Rhode Island and the United States Maritime Resource Center (USMRC), is now accepting applications for its 20-day FREE training program that looks to provide basic marine manufacturing experience and help students find career opportunities in both afloat and ashore career tracks.

Hands-on training will include marine systems, basic maritime electrical, diesel/gasoline engines, plumbing, hydraulics, carpentry, OSHA maritime, and rigging. The course includes the basic STCW and firefighting training, provided by the USMRC, that would help prepare students to work on vessels while they are at sea.

Graduates that complete this program will receive job placement assistance and can expect to begin careers as Merchant Mariners, Boat Builders, Production Workers, Industrial Painters, Marine Techs, Marine Electronics Installers, Shrink Wrappers, Wind Maintenance Techs, and more.

The first cohort of the Maritime Career Training Program experienced a 75% job placement within three months of completion in the maritime and composites fields.

Details below:

4 weeks of training

Full-time from Monday–Friday, 9 am–5 pm, for a total of 20 days

Located in Newport, RI

Deadline to apply is Friday, October 15. Classes begin Monday, October 18.

To be considered for the program, please click here.