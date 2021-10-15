The following was submitted by Bowen’s Wharf

Historic Bowen’s Wharf in downtown Newport will continue the tradition of honoring the “Harvest of the Sea” by hosting the 30th annual Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival on October 16 and 17, from 11am – 6pm on Saturday and 11am – 5pm on Sunday.

Come down to the waterfront for a smorgasbord of celebrated seafood dishes served up by more than two dozen local restaurants, fishermen and food vendors. Admission is free (food and beverages can be purchased directly at vendor booths and festival bars) and the event will be held rain or shine under the colorful festival tents.

For dining pleasure, café-style seating is set up throughout the wharf and a portion of proceeds from festival bars will benefit Oliver Hazard Perry, Rhode Island’s official flagship and sailing education vessel. Menu items include lobster rolls, fish tacos, poke bowls, fried calamari, raw bars, chowder and more – as well as kid-friendly fare and options to please any landlubber’s appetite. Delicious desserts will also be available to satisfy your sweet tooth, such as fresh donuts, kettle corn, cookie balls and cider.

For those looking for a cold beverage to pair with their meals, signature cocktails featuring premium brands like Don Julio, Tanqueray and Belvedere will be mixed, crisp sparkling wine from Chandon will be poured, and Whalers Rise and new Drift seltzer will be on tap! Other refreshing libations will be offered and sampled by Guinness, Loyal 9 and Fishers Island Lemonade.

Under the music tent, talented area musicians will keep the energy high with a fantastic mix of indie and surf rock, soulful R&B and cool jazz. Bring the whole family and join the many locals and devoted visitors over the course of this beloved community event.

2021 Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival – Entertainment Schedule

Saturday, October 16

11 am – 1 pm: The Naticks – Indie Rock

1:30 pm – 3:30 pm:The Teledynes – Surf Rock

4 pm – 6 pm: CBD – Soulful R&B, Rock w/ a touch of Country

Sunday, October 17

11 am – 1 pm: The 40 – Rock ‘n Rock and soulful blues with a twist

1 pm – 3 pm: Cee Cee & The Riders – West Coast & Chicago blues with powerful, solid rhythm

3 pm – 5 pm:Jake Kulak & The Lowdown – Blues & Classic Rock