Waterfront Concerts today announced that it will present Bon Iver, live at Bold Point Park in East Providence on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Tickets for this show will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 29th at 10 AM EST. Visit waterfrontconcerts.com for more information.

Today, Bon Iver announce their return to the road with a 23-date US tour. Beginning on March, 30th, 2022, the band will embark on a series of amphitheater performances that span spring and summer, marking their first run of live shows since selling out arenas like Barclays Center on the heels of their acclaimed 2019 album, i,i. Upcoming venues include Forest Hills Stadium in New York City, Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, two nights at Austin’s Moody Amphitheater and many more, with support from Dijon and Bonny Light Horseman.

Following an artist presale on Wednesday, October 27th, tickets to Bon Iver’s 2022 Spring-Summer Tour will be available this Friday, October 29th at 10:00 AM local time. Find all dates and additional information here: https://boniver.org/tour

The upcoming shows will feature the latest iteration of the Bon Iver live band: Justin Vernon, Sean Carey, Jenn Wasner, Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan and Andy Fitzpatrick. This past weekend, the musicians performed together for the first time in nearly two years, honoring the 10th Anniversary of Bon Iver, Bon Iver with two very special concerts at LA’s YouTube Theater. Throughout 2022, the group will continue to offer growing audiences even greater moments of gratitude, gathering in celebration of community and togetherness; an opportunity for healing and reflection on the path towards a brighter future.

Like previous tours, each date will highlight the work of different charitable partners, via Bon Iver’s own 2 A Billion campaign, raising support, awareness, and person-to-person connections in an effort to end gender inequity, domestic violence, and sexual abuse.

Bon Iver will release Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition) on March 25th, featuring five songs from Justin Vernon and Sean Carey’s AIR Studios session, a blind embossed version of the original cover art and a personal essay from long-time fan Phoebe Bridgers. Pre-order the album here: https://boniver.jagjag.co/bibi10