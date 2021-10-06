The Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland will present an evening of music from around the world featuring Cory Pesaturo and Mari Black on Saturday, October 9, 8:00 p.m., at Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St.

Acclaimed fiddler Mari Black and Cumberland-based accordionist Cory Pesaturo return to the Theatre for a duo concert of world music. Blackstone River Theatre last hosted the CD release of their album Unscripted to a sold-out house in 2019. Drawing on their instrumental virtuosity, the pair will embark on a playful exploration of their favorite musical styles that celebrates improvisation and the unexpected. Expect rhythmic jazz tunes, blazing klezmer horas, passionate tangos, playful American rags, driving Celtic reels, and more.

Three-time world accordion champion and Cumberland native Cory Pesaturo is on the forefront of the accordion world, pushing the boundaries of what is possible. Cory is the only person to ever win the trio of World Championships on Acoustic, Digital & Jazz Accordion, and is the only accordion graduate of New England Conservatory of Music. He has given two TED talks about his work to revolutionize the much-maligned instrument and also teaches masterclasses on improvisation worldwide.

Mari Black burst onto the international stage when she became Scotland’s Glenfiddich Fiddle Champion, 2-time U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Champion, and 2-time Canadian Maritime Fiddle Champion, all within a 3-year period. Mari has performed on five continents, playing everywhere from Celtic Festivals to Carnegie Hall. Holding advanced degrees from the Yale School of Music and Columbia University, Mari teaches regularly at fiddle camps and workshops around the country.

Admission is $20.00 advance, $24.00 day of show. For reservations or information call Blackstone River Theatre at (401) 725-9272. Masks are required for all patrons and staff at Blackstone River Theatre. Patrons will also be asked to show their vaccination card or a photo of their vaccination card before entering. If a patron is not able to show proof of vaccination they will not be allowed to attend the performance.