BankNewport today announced that it has donated more than 100 Halloween treat bags to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Newport in support of its “Food 2 Friends” program: a monthly grocery delivery service for homebound neighbors and people who are otherwise unable to visit its onsite food pantry.

BankNewport Retail Team members Amy Riccitelli, SVP Director of Retail Sales, Ryan Galitskie, VP Regional Sales Manager, and Matt Basileo, Retail Program Administrator.

According to Bank Newport, members of their Retail Team assembled the treat bags, which include Halloween candy, and wrote notes of good wishes to accompany them; the bags were delivered to the MLK Center on October 4th by members of BankNewport’s Retail Team.

“With Halloween just a few short weeks away, our Retail Team wanted to do something ‘sweet’ for our neighbors,” said Amy Riccitelli, Senior Vice President, Director of Retail Sales, BankNewport in a statement. “We are proud to support the MLK Center’s ‘Food 2 Friends’ program and hope that our treat bags put a smile on the face of those who receive them this Halloween season.”

“We are grateful to BankNewport for continuing to partner with the MLK Center to lift up the lives of so many in our community time and time again. These cards and treat bags will bring hope and happiness to so many in Newport County who are homebound,” said Heather Hole Strout, Executive Director of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.