The venerable Stone Soup Coffeehouse in Providence returns this season with in-person concerts beginning on September 25th with folk legend Vance Gilbert. A full slate of national and local artists is scheduled through May 2022. All shows will be held at The Music Mansion, 88 Benefit St. in Providence.
Stone Soup was founded over 40 years ago and has been a leader on the New England coffeehouse scene, presenting concerts from such artists as Dar Williams, The Low Anthem and Erin McKeown. Like most indoor venues, Stone Soup will require vaccinations (or proof of a negative Covid test within 72 hours of show date) and masking for all shows this season.
Check out the complete schedule below:
September 25th, 2021 | Vance Gilbert – Join Facebook Event!
October 30th, 2021 | Low Lily – Join Facebook Event!
November 27th, 2021 | Joe Jencks – Join Facebook Event!
December 11th, 2021 | Rani Arbo and daisy mayhem – Join Facebook Event!
February 26th, 2022 | Allysen Callery and Avi Jacobs
March 26th, 2022 | Pamela Means
April 30th, 2022 | The Revenants
May 21st, 2022 | An Evening Pete Silva and Paula Clare
Click here for more on the 2021-22 season.
