Labor Day weekend is historically a busy time for live music, and this weekend is no exception. Some great gigs and some cool festivals are among our picks – stay safe, mask up, and enjoy some live music!

Friday-Sunday: RI’s homegrown favorite, the Rhythm and Roots Festival is finally here. After a year off due to the pandemic, roots music returns to Charlestown with tons of great music, food, and vendors. Don’t miss RI’s own Charlie Marie, and international stars Rhiannon Giddens, John Hiatt and Richard Thompson!

Friday: Singer-Songwriter Chris Monti plays the Galactic Theatre in Warren. Music starts at 8PM. Details here.

Friday: Fresh off a Motif Music Award, Dan Lilly and the Keepers will be playing Strings Bar and Grill in Johnston. Music begins around 8PM. Details here.

Friday: The Mac Odom Band will bring the R&B/Funk sounds to Askew beginning around 8PM. Details here.

Saturday: It will be a great day at Bold Point Park when the Reggae Festival returns with a full day of music. Artists include Julien Marley, Ky Mani, Mighty Mystic and the Skatalites. Music starts at 1PM. Details here.

Sunday: The Afrika Nyaga Drum & Dance Festival returns to Burnside Park in Providence beginning at Noon. This event features numerous artists from around the region including Sidy Maiga, Natural Element and Vieux Farka Toure. Details here.

The Latest From What's Up Newp