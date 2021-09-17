Here’s our weekly rundown of the best in live music – Have a great weekend!

Saturday: Miss those #1 AM hits like “Groovin’,” “Good Lovin’?” Well, your wait is over …Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals will be playing the Greenwich Odeum Saturday. Music begins at 8PM. Details here.

Friday: Grammy winner Blues legend Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson, who once played in Muddy Water’s band will be at Chan’s at 8PM. Details here.

Saturday: One of the greatest bands of all time hits the stage Saturday afternoon when Los Lobos returns to Indian Ranch in Webster, Ma. WUN favorites Ward Hayden and the Outliers open at 1PM. Details here.

Saturday: Indie rocker Richard Lloyd of the legendary band Television makes a rare visit to Askew beginning around 8PM. The Andy Stone Band opens. Details here.

Saturday: Indie rock legends Yo La Tengo make a stop at the Columbus Theatre. Music begins around 8PM. Details here.

Sunday: Head back to Indian Ranch for the most badass rocker of all time when George Thorogood and the Destroyers play Sunday afternoon at 1PM. Details here.

Sunday: The Bristol Porchfest is the only event of its kind in RI, and features a number of local artists playing live on porches on High St. in Bristol. Check out the Paula Clare, Atwater-Donnelly, Mark Cutler, Allysen Callery and more Sunday afternoon. Details here.

